Death investigation ongoing after man found dead at home south of Chester

A death investigation is ongoing in Chester County after a man was found dead in a home Sunday night, officials said.

The man’s body was in a house on Boyd Road south of Chester, said Max Dorsey, Chester County Sheriff.

Deputies and other emergency responders were at the house Sunday night into Monday.

The Chester County Sheriff's Office, Chester County Coroner and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are at a residence on Boyd Road conducting a death investigation.



One male subject was found deceased at the residence.



One male subject was found deceased at the residence.

The death remains under investigation by deputies, State Law Enforcement Division agents, and the Chester County Coroner’s Office, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said Monday he has not yet released the identity of the man found deceased.

