Latest News

Death investigation ongoing after man found dead at home south of Chester

Chester, SC

A death investigation is ongoing in Chester County after a man was found dead in a home Sunday night, officials said.

The man’s body was in a house on Boyd Road south of Chester, said Max Dorsey, Chester County Sheriff.

Deputies and other emergency responders were at the house Sunday night into Monday.

The death remains under investigation by deputies, State Law Enforcement Division agents, and the Chester County Coroner’s Office, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said Monday he has not yet released the identity of the man found deceased.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service