York County felon free on drug bail is charged in raid for fentanyl, heroin, meth, guns

York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

A York County felon who was free on bail for drug charges was arrested again Wednesday for drug and weapon charges, officials said.

Desmon Ryan Bradley, 27, of Tomahawk Ridge, Rock Hill, is charged with possession of fentanyl and LSD with intent to distribute, trafficking heroin and methamphetamine, possession of drugs with intent to distribute near a school or park, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to police records and B.J. Kennedy, commander of the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit.

Agents seized 51 grams of heroin, 34 grams of meth, 13 grams of fentanyl, and 5 doses of LSD, from the Tomahawk Ridge home Wednesday after serving a search warrant, Kennedy said.

Police also seized nine guns from the home, Kennedy said.

Police found amounts of heroin, fentanyl, meth, and LSD in felony amounts, according to court records.

A conviction for heroin trafficking of more than 28 grams in South Carolina carries a mandatory 25 years in prison, state law shows. All the other charges are felonies that carry sentences of at least five years to 25 years in prison for convictions.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system, according to the federal government National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Past conviction and pending charges

Bradley was sentenced to a year in a S.C. Department of Corrections prison in 2019 for a previous felony conviction for distribution of meth, South Carolina court records show.

As a convicted felon, Bradley is banned under South Carolina law from having any weapons.

Then in 2020, Bradley was arrested in January and October on felony cocaine and meth charges in York County, according to court records. In both 2020 cases, Bradley was released on bail after the drug arrests, records show.

Court records show all three of those 2020 cases remain pending in York County criminal court.

Bradley remains in the York County Detention Center without bond on the charges from Wednesday’s arrest, jail records show.