Live updates: Hurricanes face Detroit Red Wings in Jordan Stall’s 1,000th game

(The Hurricanes face off Monday against the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. Check here for game updates)

Before Monday, Jordan Staal of the Hurricanes had played 999 regular-season games in the NHL.

Staal had been on the ice for 18,668 minutes. He had taken 2,083 shots. He had scored 238 goals, including 17 shorthanded, and had 328 assists. He also had won 8,420 faceoffs.

Now, it’s time for game No. 1,000, a good round number. Staal will hit that milestone Monday against the Detroit Red Wings at PNC Arena. Drafted in 2006 by the Pittsburgh Penguins, he will join Phil Kessel as the only two players from that NHL draft to play 1,000.

The Canes players all wore No. 11 jerseys with “Staal” on the back during the pregame warmup, a tribute to the captain.

Staal spent six years with the Pens, playing 431 games. Before Monday, he had played 568 with the Canes and has been the Canes captain the past two seasons -- he also spent one season as a co-captain with Justin Faulk.

“Wearing the ‘C’ is really cool,” Staal said on a media call Sunday. “I didn’t think I would like it as much as I do. This team makes it that much easier, but I enjoy playing with these guys, leading by example and doing all those things that I grew up doing, my values and the way I carry myself. I take pride in that and enjoy doing that in the day to day.”

The lineup

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Monday that James Reimer would be the starting goalie against the Wings. Reimer last played April 1 in Chicago, winning 4-3, and has a 14-4-1 record with a 2.71 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

Brind’Amour said Monday morning that one change among the skaters would have defenseman Haydn Fleury going back into the lineup and Jake Bean being a healthy scratch. That changed just before 3 p.m. when the Canes traded Fleury to Anaheim. Bean stays in.