These York, Lancaster, Chester county employers have 350-plus new jobs up for grabs

More than 350 full-time jobs are ready to be filled Thursday in Chester County.

SC Works Catawba and Chester County Economic Development will host the 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Job Fair at Gateway at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg. There are 30 area employers confirmed to attend the April 15 event.

“This is an excellent opportunity for those who have been separated from their jobs and are ready to get back to work,” said SC Works business solutions manager Tyler Calloway.

The Chester County event will be an in-person job fair.

In the past year employment groups like SC Works have gotten creative with virtual and drive-thru events during the COVID-19 pandemic. This one is more traditional, though masks are required and there will be safety measures to maintain distance between potential employers and employees.

Attendees are encouraged to bring resumes, dress professionally and come prepared to interview. Online registration is encouraged at eventbrite.com.

The pandemic created unprecedented unemployment spikes in South Carolina that still haven’t fully returned to early 2020 levels. Last week there were more than twice as many statewide initial unemployment claims as there were in mid-March 2020. The state total jumped from fewer than 2,000 to more than 87,000 claims in a week, during a four-week span in March and April 2020.

York, Lancaster and Chester counties followed a similar trend to those state figures.

While the coming job fair could connect the unemployed with familiar positions, it also could open the door to new ones.

“Some may plan to stay in their field while others have found this is an extraordinary time to reinvent yourself,” Calloway said. “The variety of job opportunities is a definite draw to this particular job fair.”

Available positions include accountant, bilingual safety supervisor, CDL driver, chemical operator, cloud/network engineer, customer service, dispatch operator, electrician, human resources benefits administrator, inventory auditor, machine operator, maintenance technician, mechanic, paramedic, payroll specialist, phlebotomist, photographer, quality control, sheriff’s office deputy and warehouse associate.

Social service agencies and job coaches will be present to assist, too.

Employers on hand for the job fair include Boise Cascade, Boral Stone, Carolina Poly, Carowinds, Chester County Government, Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Coatex, Coroplast Tape, DMSI, Food Lion, FootPrint, GITI Tire, Guardian Industries, Healthcare SC, KFC/Taco Bell, Morcon Tissue, MUSC-Health Lancaster Medical Center, Onin Staffing, Outokumpu Stainless Bar, Peak Workforce Solutions, Roseburg Forest Products, SC DEW Veterans, SC Works, Shayonano USA, Sun Fiber, The Blake, The Budd Group, Unique USA, Venus Group and York Technical College.