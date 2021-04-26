Exclusive: Duke’s Michael Carter II shares thoughts on final draft preparation

Duke cornerback Michael Carter II (26) runs through drills on the first day of full pads practice Monday, August, 6, 2018 in Durham, N.C. cliddy@newsobserver.com

With the NFL Draft approaching this week, Michael Carter II from Duke is seeing his name appear in the late rounds of mock drafts following a strong pro day performance.

A third-team, all-ACC pick at safety following last season, Carter ran the 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds to catch scouts attention.

Measuring 5-9 and weighing 184 pounds, Carter’s size could hurt him as NFL teams evaluate him among other defensive backs available.

But his speed and his demonstrated ability to use it to his advantage on the field while playing either safety or cornerback at Duke means his name could be called on the draft’s final day. At worst, he figures to land in the league as an undrafted free agent.

Carter spoke to the News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman about returning to Duke for pro day and how he spent the days following it as the draft neared.

Steve Wiseman: Having worked out in south Florida preparing for pro day, what was the experience like returning to campus along with Duke’s other draft hopefuls Vic Dimukeje, Chris Rumph, Noah Gray, Devery Hamilton, Deon Jackson and Mark Gilbert?

Michael Carter II: Just being back together again and talking about everything we were doing, it was really good to be back on campus and working out with that friend group. We all kind of came in together, except for Devery, so it was good to be back. We had to be separate from the rest of the team (due to COVID protocols) so we didn’t get to have a lot of interaction with the rest of the guys. That was kind of a bummer. But they were sending us a lot of support.

SW: How did you feel about your performance on pro day in terms of helping you get scouts’ attention?

MC: I felt Pro Day went well, speaking for myself. I felt like I went out there and showed what I needed to show in terms of the speed and my fluidity and explosiveness. I felt like I showcased what I needed to do and helped myself in the process.

SW: With no scouting combine or visits to team facilities this year due to the pandemic, what were your conversations like with NFL scouts on pro day?

MC: “Pro Day was the first and only time the scouts were able to lay eyes on us up close. I talked to a few scouts after. They were all super impressed and they liked what I showcased on the field and what I showed in the drills, the running and jumping and stuff like that. That just reassured me. I was super happy with how that turned out.”

SW: You returned home to Georgia after pro day to work out at your high school and see family.. Given how the last year has gone with the pandemic, which meant you couldn’t have people at games last season, and you being in Florida training prior to pro day, what does this time mean to you?

MC: The first time (seeing family) was after the season I came home on break. I was there for about 2-3 weeks. But then I had to go to Florida to train. So other than that, since last summer when we had to report, this has been the most time I get to spend with my family. Family is super important to me. I’m enjoying these moments.”

SW: With the draft coming up soon, what are your feelings about learning where your professional career will begin?

MC: “It’s crazy thinking about what might happen. Crazy to think about all that work you put in to achieve this goal. Soon you will achieve it. I’m excited but still I’m keeping my head down and working to be the best I can be. Once you get there, you’ve got to stay there and continue to elevate and never stay in the same spot.”