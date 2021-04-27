Rock Hill woman charged with shooting teen at apartment parking lot after argument

A Rock Hill woman has been charged in the shooting of an 18-year-old female after an argument, according to police and court records.

Kaliyah Alize Meeks, 21, was arrested Tuesday morning after she turned herself in, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Meeks is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and shooting into a dwelling, records show. She remains in jail in York County after a hearing in Rock Hill Municipal Court where she received a $100,000 bond on both felony charges.

The suspect and victim argued before shots were fired in the parking lot of Wildwood Springs apartments on Springdale Road, Chavis said.

The suspect and victim are acquaintances, Chavis said. No other information about the argument or the relationship between the two has been released.

The victim was treated and released from Piedmont Medical Center after being shot, Chavis said. The victim’s identity has not been released.