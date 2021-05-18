Chester County schools delayed amid police manhunt for suspect who shot at deputies

Chester County schools were delayed two hours Tuesday morning during a police manhunt after an armed suspect shot at sheriff’s deputies, officials said.

Residents of Richburg near Lewisville schools, close to Interstate 77, have been asked by Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies to lock their doors and stay inside. There are a high school, middle school, and elementary school nearby.

The Chester County School District issued the delay.

Due to police activity on Highway 9 near the Lewisville area, all Chester County Schools will be on a 2-hour delay this morning. Please monitor your emails or our social media pages for any possible updates. pic.twitter.com/i65t8gAkrU — Chester Co. Schools (@Chester_Schools) May 18, 2021

S.C. 9, the main east-west highway in Chester County that intersects with I-77, remains blocked as deputies, State Law Enforcement Division agents, S.C Highway Patrol troopers, and police from York and Lancaster counties assist in the manhunt, officials said.

The search location includes several wooded areas and extends to large industrial areas nearby, officials said.

We want to let the community know the scene on Hwy 9 is still active & dangerous. Still no major updates at this time.



We continue to recommend people in the area of Hwy 9 & Lewisville High School make sure their doors are locked and call 911 to report any suspicious activity. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 18, 2021

The incident started before midnight off Edgeland Road in Richburg near Exit 65 of I-77, according to Grant Suskin, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

A woman in the vehicle was taken into custody but a man in the vehicle fired at deputies before fleeing, officials said.

