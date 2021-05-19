One of Fort Mill’s most popular, long-time restaurants will close three days a week

Captain Steve’s in Fort Mill will be closed three days a week, under a new schedule announced online by the restaurant Wednesday.

The popular seafood restaurant posted on its Facebook page that beginning June 1 its Fort Mill location will be open only Thursday through Sunday. Now, the restaurant is only closed Mondays.

The hours won’t change on the days the restaurant will remain open.

The post cited difficult times created by the pandemic, but also the focus created by the pandemic on time spent with family.

“The pandemic has allowed us to see what is truly important in life, like spending time with loved ones,” the post reads.

The new hours, it continues, will allow ownership and employees more time to spend with friends and family.

Captain Steve’s has been a mainstay in Fort Mill more than two decades. It’s the nearest seafood restaurant for many at U.S. 21 and Springfield Parkway. The restaurant routinely bustles with dine-in and takeout customers most any time it’s open for lunch or dinner. At least once a presidential hopeful, Mike Huckabee in 2007, stopped by the restaurant to meet supporters.

Captain Steve’s also has Charlotte and Harrisburg, N.C. locations. They aren’t impacted by the hour change.