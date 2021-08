Latest News Novelty House Rooftop and Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club are opening in Charlotte August 24, 2021 12:17 PM

Novelty House Rooftop has an Instagrammable “Wish You Were Here” for happy hours, baby showers or nightlife. Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club has a storage lockers for members, 48 varieties of cigars and a view over uptown's streets.