Duke-UNC live updates: Tar Heels double their lead

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) warms up for the Tar Heels’ game against Duke on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Duke takes its 3-1 record on the road to Chapel Hill to face the 2-2 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday. Check back here for live updates during the game.

UNC defense adds to Heels lead

Duke moved into UNC territory for its third consecutive drive but not only once again failed to get points, but saw the Heels convert a turnover into a 63-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

On a third-and-8 play from the UNC 40, Holmberg dropped back to pass. But UNC defensive lineman Kevin Hester beat Duke guard Jacob Monk to knock ball from Holmberg’s hand as he threw. Holmberg pushed the ball forward to the UNC 37, but the fumble was recovered by UNC’s Trey Morrison, who returned it 63 yards for touchdown. Replay confirmed fumble not a batted pass and the Heels took a 14-0 lead.

Heels break on top

Duke bottled up UNC’s offense on the Tar Heels first possession, but Sam Howell found a seam for a big play late in the first quarter.

On a third-and-7 play from the UNC 25, Howell found running back Ty Chandler open on what became a 75-yard touchdown play to give the Tar Heels a 7-0 lead with seven seconds left in the first quarter.

Chandler found an open spot near the UNC 40 behind Duke linebacker Dorian Mausi. Howell get him in stride and Chandler, aided by wide receiver Josh Down’s block on Duke safety Da’Quan Johnson, broke free down the right sideline. Duke’s Jalen Alexander dived and hit Chandler’s feet at the Duke 20, but Chandler kept his balance to reach the end zone.

Lineup changes

Duke will be will have a new starting center for Saturday’s game as Jack Wohlabaugh has not practiced this week. Redshirt freshman Addison Penn will get the start. Wohlabaugh is available to play.

On defense, Jaylen Stinston and Lummie Young start at safety along with Nate Thompson. Jalen Alexander and J’Marick Woods, who have also started this season, are available in reserve roles.

UNC will be without reserve running back Caleb Hood and cornerback Storm Duck. Neither will play Saturday due to injury.

This story was originally published October 2, 2021 12:08 PM.