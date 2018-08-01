‘Trading Spaces’ wants NC home owners to make over a room in someone else’s house

TLC’s “Trading Spaces”show is casting in Charlotte for homeowners to redesign and decorate a room in each others’ houses.

Homeowners from throughout North Carolina are encouraged to apply, the show announced.

Homeowners will work with the show’s team of expert designers and carpenters.

Teams will have two days and a $2,000 budget to complete the redesign, according to the show’s website.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The show encourages relatives, best friends, co-workers and others who live on the same street to apply. Renters are welcome with landlord approval.





Apply at www.tradingspacescasting.com