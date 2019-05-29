Miss USA Cheslie Kryst is returning to her native NC. Here’s how to meet her.

NC lawyer Cheslie Kryst crowned Miss USA Watch the moment NC lawyer Cheslie Kryst is crowned the new Miss USA Thursday night May 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the moment NC lawyer Cheslie Kryst is crowned the new Miss USA Thursday night May 3, 2019.

Charlotte lawyer Cheslie Kryst, crowned Miss USA on May 3, will return to the Carolinas next week for her first official homecoming since winning the title.

Festivities honoring the 28-year-old Charlotte native will be held June 3-6. They include:

▪ A “welcome inauguration” at Kryst’s former Fort Mill High School.

▪ Meet and greets with NC state officials and the General Assembly in Raleigh.

▪ A news conference at High Point University.

▪ A celebration at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture in uptown Charlotte.

▪ A fundraising event for Dress for Success Charlotte.

“The support that my home state of North Carolina provided as I prepared for Miss USA, and now that I won the title, has been tremendous,” said Kryst, a Charlotte corporate attorney, in a news release by RPM Productions on Wednesday night. The company produces Miss North Carolina USA.

“Cheslie has set a new standard for the women that compete in pageants moving forward,” said Paula Miles and Ryan Miles, co-directors of Miss North Carolina USA, in the release. “Her success, prior to winning the title will allow her to do things that no other Miss USA has done before her.

“We can’t wait to see what is in store for the years to come with this bright, articulate, ambitious, and capable woman.”

Kryst, called Ceci, earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of South Carolina where she was a track and field athlete. She earned her law degree from Wake Forest University.

In addition to her law career, she has a fashion blog called White Collar Glam, which offers inspiration for professional attire.

Miss America Nia Franklin also is from North Carolina and is friends with Kryst.