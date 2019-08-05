Wolfpack Nation, your beer is here. Old Tuffy, the NC State beverage, now in stores.

Old Tuffy, a New Belgium lager, hit the shelves in the first week of August 2019. The brewing company announced the Wolfpack-themed beer earlier this summer, kicking off a five-year collaboration with NC State. The beer is available statewide and part of the sales will go toward NC State’s fermentation science program. jwall@newsobserver.com

In a momentous day for North Carolina craft beer, Old Tuffy hit store shelves this week.

The beer is a crisp, crushable lager brewed by craft beer giant New Belgium and N.C. State University, made with water, yeast, hops and surely some Tar Heel tears for added potency.

New Belgium announced Old Tuffy earlier this summer, kicking off a five-year collaboration with N.C. State, which could extend into the future through a mutual option. The beer is available statewide and a portion of sales will go toward N.C. State’s fermentation science program, meaning North Carolina’s next generation of brewers.

Cans of Old Tuffy feature an older N.C. State strutting wolf logo and sport the schools color of red and white, making for the ideal Wolfpack tailgating beverage.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to sightings on Twitter, Old Tuffy was flying off the shelves as early as 8 a.m. Monday. It’s being released ahead of football season, but Old Tuffy is a year-round offering, coming in 12-pack cans and 19.2 ounce stovepipes.

This is the second college collaboration for New Belgium, which previously released the Old Aggie lager with Colorado State in the brewery’s native state. New Belgium opened a North Carolina brewery in 2015 in the East Coast beer capital of Asheville.

“At New Belgium, we pride ourselves on proving that business can be a force for good,” said New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer in a release last month. “Supporting the education of innovative and creative minds in North Carolina embodies that spirit and further shows our commitment to the State. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with NC State.”

New Belgium is hosting statewide release parties this week, starting with the N.C. State kickoff Monday at 5 p.m. at the Player’s Retreat in Raleigh. Other alumni release parties will be held in Charlotte, Asheville and Wilmington.