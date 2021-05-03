Retired Charlotte bike share program rides again with donation to homeless shelter

Dick Winters, right, works on a bicycle that will be restored and donated to Roof Above to help homeless people with transportation needs.

After nearly a decade zipping around Charlotte, the familiar blue bike share fleet took its last rides in 2020.

Charlotte B-Cycles were retired and replaced with an electric-assisted fleet for a program now called Charlotte Joy Rides, a nonprofit program of Center City Partners Community Trust.

But what to do with the 250 out-of-service bikes?

It sparked an idea for volunteers with the winter shelter program Room in the Inn and youth bike program Trips for Kids. A small team of volunteers has started fixing up retired bikes to be donated to Roof Above and other shelters to be used by homeless residents there.

The goal is to offer affordable transportation for people who need it and give the bikes another life, said Dick Winters, a longtime cycling enthusiast and volunteer with Trips for Kids.

Lack of transportation is a significant barrier to independence, employment and finding housing for people who are homeless, said Cedric Mack, shelter supervisor at Roof Above’s Statesville Avenue location.

Jonathan Wells, right, and Brad Patterson work on bicycles that are being restored and donated to Roof Above to help homeless people with transportation needs. NELL REDMOND

“We got a few of these guys here, they get up early in the morning, sometimes 4 or 5 (a.m.) before there’s bus service” to get to work, he said. “So this is ideal.”

Others want to run errands, move around the city faster or get more exercise, he said.

Volunteers have refurbished 27 bikes so far, with most intended for Roof Above and other shelter programs. Two went to a family that was recently homeless. More repairs are underway.

Bike share programs across the United States have had varied ways of handling retired cycles. Slate reported in 2017 that some bikes wound up with charity programs, art installations or other repurposing, while others have been sold for scrap or destined for a landfill.

Brad Patterson works on bicycles that will be restored and donated to Roof Above. NELL REDMOND

“The bottom line really is helping people achieve a greater degree of self-sufficiency,” said Jonathan Wells, who has been repairing the bikes and got involved through his church’s work with the winter shelter program.

“If this is a means of getting folks back on their feet, getting themselves viable jobs and someplace to live, I think, is mission accomplished.”