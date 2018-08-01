Your Mom’s Donuts makes square doughnuts using locally produced ingredients.
Your Mom’s Donuts makes square doughnuts using locally produced ingredients. Peter Taylor
Your Mom’s Donuts makes square doughnuts using locally produced ingredients. Peter Taylor

Food & Drink

Guess what sweet treat is coming to Park Road Shopping Center’s Key Shop?

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

August 01, 2018 04:42 PM

A popular Charlotte doughnut shop is expanding again, this time joining the food lineup at Park Road Shopping Center.

Courtney Buckley, the owner of Your Mom’s Donuts, announced late Wednesday that she’s taking the small building that was known for years as The Key Shop.

Park Road Key Shop.jpg
The small building that was the Key Shop will be the new location of Your Mom’s Donuts.
Your Mom's Donuts

It’s her third location, following the original location on Monroe Road near Matthews and a second in Monroe that she opened last year.

“The Key Shop is a building I’ve had my eye on for quite a while,” Buckley says. She plans to open the new location later this month.

Your Mom’s won’t cook in the small building, which is in the Park Road Shopping Center parking lot near Blackhawk Hardware. She’ll offer 12 to 15 kinds of doughnuts daily that will be made at her Matthews bakery and delivered daily.

Your Mom’s
Courtney Buckley started her business with early-morning deliveries around Charlotte before stopping to focus on her bakery.
Peter Taylor

Buckley focuses on locally produced ingredients in her square doughnuts, many of them in unusual flavors. She started the business with a doughnut delivery service several years ago.

Kathleen Purvis; 704-358-5236.

  Comments  