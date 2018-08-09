News on 4 Charlotte restaurants: What’s open, almost open, delayed

With so many food places opening around Charlotte, let’s check in with a few projects:

Max & Lola Bodega, 1501 S. Mint St.: The market in a repurposed gas station is finally almost ready, with a soft opening scheduled for Aug. 17. The only thing they’re waiting for is an ABC permit. Expect a wine room, beer taps, charcuterie and other provisions, as well as staples like local eggs and milk. You can’t miss it: Look for the colorful murals outside by artist Rosalia Torres-Weiner.

Rosena Tong and Tony Yum are almost ready to open Yume Bistro. Kathleen Purvis

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Yume Bistro, 1508 S. Mint St.: The Japanese-influenced sushi/ramen/rice bowls spot was supposed to open Aug. 10 (as in Friday), but a contracting snag has held it up. It may open Saturday night, but it’s more likely to be Monday. It will only be open for dinner the first week; then, owners Tony Yum and Rosena Tong say, they’ll add lunch hours.

Jyoti’s World Cuisine, 7128-A Albemarle Road: The new global-influenced vegan/vegetarian restaurant from Marc and Jyoti Friedland is now open in the old Woodlands location. The Friedlands used to own Talley’s Green Market in Dilworth. The very long menu here covers everything from India to Ethiopia to Italy, with prices from $3.99 to $28.99 (most things are in the $12 to $15 range). Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday.

Zeppelin, 235 W. Tremont Ave.: The so-trendy restaurant and cocktail place is adding Sunday brunch hours Aug. 12: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Expect small plates and shareable sides, mimosa and rose menus, cocktails and a DJ. If you can’t stand a Sunday morning wait, you can use the No Wait app to line up a spot.