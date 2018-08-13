New Orleans chain picks its first Charlotte-area location

A New Orleans-themed restaurant with plans for location across the state will open this fall in Huntersville.
The Lost Cajun, a national chain with locations in four states, will open in the NorthCross Shpping Center, 9709-A Sam Furr Road. It’s owned in North Carolina by Steve Galloway, who plans to develop six locations throughout western North Carolina.
The chain is owned nationally by Raymond Griffin, and most of the locations are in Colorado, Texas and Tennessee, with a location in Greenville already open.
Galloway grew up in New Orleans and worked in restaurants there and in Lafayette before going on work for a number of franchises. He also owns five Dunkin’ Donuts locations in the state.
Expect a family-friendly atmosphere with a menu of gumbos, etoufees, jambalayas and po-boy sandwiches, as well as larger entrees. Prices at the Greenville location show prices range from $8 to $12 for gumbos, $14 to $21 for entrees and $8 to $14 for po’boys.
