Add a new NoDa brewery to Charlotte’s growing craft beer list

A new brewery is the latest tenant to sign on for the Fat City Lofts in NoDa, according to Yellow Duck Marketing.
Three Pillars Brewing is expected to open in early 2019. The brewery has signed a lease with Lat Purser & Associates for a 1,700-square-foot space that had been occupied by NoDa Grocery.
Other retail tenants in the building include Ethos Studio, Fifth Third Bank, the frozen-treats store Popbar and Whiskey Wine Room. The building, one block from the 36th Street light-rail station, has 26 residential units.
With more than two dozen breweries in Charlotte now, Three Pillars joins a fast-growing brewery scene in the NoDa area that already includes Birdsong Brewery, NoDa Brewing, Heist, Bold Missy and Free Range Brewing.
