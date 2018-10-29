Popular Charlotte health-focused food truck plans a big change

Rico’s Acai, which started as a food truck offering health-conscious bowls that include fruit and superfoods, plans to open its first indoor location with tables and seating, according to John Williams, who co-owns Rico’s with his brother, Matt.
Rico’s has signed a lease for an 800-square-foot space at the Village at Robinson Farm, 8410 Rea Road, in the space that used to be Live Fit Nutrition, next to Bradshaw Social House. Williams expects it to have about 20 seats.
After starting in 2015 with a single food truck on South Tryon Street across from Duke Energy, Rico’s has expanded to include two more trucks, a stall at the 7th Street Public Market and a small building with walk-up service and outdoor seating on Pecan Street, next to Vilani’s Bakery between the Elizabeth and Plaza-Midwood neighborhoods.
Williams says they’ve followed a pattern of using a truck location while they determine whether there’s enough traffic to build more permanent spots.
At the Village at Robinson Farm, they’ll continue to serve from the truck while they wait for construction to be finished on the new location, expected in early to mid-January. The space was leased by Lat Purser & Associates.
