Want a Charlotte restaurant to cook your Thanksgiving dinner? Time to get on it

Now that Halloween is almost over, you’ve got 23 days to get ready for Thanksgiving. If you cook, that means picking your recipes. If you don’t cook (and no one is cooking for you), get on your plans for a restaurant meal or an already-cooked turkey.
Restaurants and markets are setting up their plans:
Angeline’s, 303 S. Church St.: Family-style menu from noon to 7 p.m., breakfast from 8-11 a.m. $45, $25 for ages 5-12, free for younger than 5. Details or reservation: www.angelinescharlotte.com.
The Asbury, 235 N. Tryon St.: Three-course meal with family-style sides, $55, $25 for ages 6-10, free for younger than 5. Two seatings: 12:30-12:45 p.m. and 3-3:45 p.m. (The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade route goes by the restaurant in The Dunhill Hotel.) Reservations: 704-342-1193.
Coco and The Director: Breakfast with Santa from 7:30-9 a.m. Nov. 22 before the Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade. $30, includes VIP parade seating, breakfast sandwich, fruit or yogurt, nonalcoholic beverages and photo with Santa. Tickets: www.carolinatix.org.
Cowfish, 4310 Sharon Road: Gobble-Gobble-Ooshi Roll (sushi roll with turkey, dressing, green beans and fried sweet potato strings, topped with green beans, cranberry sauce and gravy. Available Nov. 1-Nov. 21.
Mimosa Grill, 327 S. Tryon St.: Buffet with turkey, ham, prime rib; $44.95 for adults, $15.95 for children younger than 12. Thanksgiving to-go: Order ahead for pickup on Wednesday or Thursday; four-person minimum, $34.95 per person, includes starters, turkey, ham, sides and desserts. (Turkey will be ready to cook; $35 extra if you want it cooked to reheat). Reservations and details: 704-343-0700.
Oak Steakhouse, 4744 Sharon Road: Three-course meal featuring N.C.-raised turkeys. Noon-8 p.m. $42; $25 for children’s meal. 704-954-8900.
Reid’s Fine Foods, SouthPark and 2823 Selwyn Ave.: Uncooked turkey $3.99 or $7.99 a pound; cooked turkeys $79.99 to $119.99. Sides $16.99 each for 4-6 people. Pickup available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21. Full menu: www.reids.com. SouthPark: 704-995-0108; Myers Park: 704-995-1221.
Stoke at the Marriott City Center, 100 W. Trade St.: Complete meal with choice entrees (smoked turkey, pork loin or N.C.-raised trout). $60, $25 for kids younger than 10, free for 3 and younger). Seatings at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Reservations: 704-353-6005.
Sweet Lew’s BBQ, 923 Belmont Ave.: Takeout only (sit-down service is expected to open later in November). Smoked turkeys, pork loins, prime rib, smoked salmon ($38 to $190), whole and half pans of sides (half feed 10 to 20, whole feeds 20 to 30; $34 to $85), whole pies ($16). Ordering deadline: 72 hours in advance; pickup available on Nov. 22. 865-591-8178 or www.sweetlewsbbq.com.
Upstream, 6902 Phillips Place: Buffet including carving station, seafood bar. $42.95 per person, $14.95 children 12 and younger. Served 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 22. Reservations: 704-556-7730.
