NoDa bar and grill with popular patio announces sudden closing

Fans of the NoDa hangout Solstice Tavern reacted with shock Monday when the bar and grill suddenly announced it was closing.
The owners shared the news in a Facebook post:
“Due to circumstances beyond our control it is with regret we inform all our patrons that Solstice Tavern is now closed. We sincerly appreciate all the support and friendship throughout the past 12-1/2 years. We wish everyone and the neighborhood the very best for the future!!”
The spot was particularly popular for its patio.
Calls to the business went unanswered, and there was no information on what will go in its place at 3221 N. Davidson St.
. Several spaces have been changing hands in NoDa recently, including reports that Revolution, which was going to become Moo & Brew, now will be a new space, Room & Board, from the owners of Bradshaw Social House.
