Nicholas Napoletano is a local artist and muralist who brought life to the bare walls of NoDa with his murals. One is painted on the side of Solstice Tavern and the other is a Stella Artois mural on the side of FU Custom Tattoos.
Nicholas Napoletano is a local artist and muralist who brought life to the bare walls of NoDa with his murals. One is painted on the side of Solstice Tavern and the other is a Stella Artois mural on the side of FU Custom Tattoos. Alex Kormann akormann@charlotteobserver.com
Nicholas Napoletano is a local artist and muralist who brought life to the bare walls of NoDa with his murals. One is painted on the side of Solstice Tavern and the other is a Stella Artois mural on the side of FU Custom Tattoos. Alex Kormann akormann@charlotteobserver.com

Food & Drink

NoDa bar and grill with popular patio announces sudden closing

By Kathleen Purvis

kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

November 05, 2018 12:49 PM

Fans of the NoDa hangout Solstice Tavern reacted with shock Monday when the bar and grill suddenly announced it was closing.

The owners shared the news in a Facebook post:

“Due to circumstances beyond our control it is with regret we inform all our patrons that Solstice Tavern is now closed. We sincerly appreciate all the support and friendship throughout the past 12-1/2 years. We wish everyone and the neighborhood the very best for the future!!”

The spot was particularly popular for its patio.

Calls to the business went unanswered, and there was no information on what will go in its place at 3221 N. Davidson St.

. Several spaces have been changing hands in NoDa recently, including reports that Revolution, which was going to become Moo & Brew, now will be a new space, Room & Board, from the owners of Bradshaw Social House.

Kathleen Purvis; 704-358-5236.

  Comments  