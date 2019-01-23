Longtime Charlotte wine business is closing with a big sale

After 35 years and a half-dozen locations around Charlotte, The Wine Shop Dilworth is getting ready to close.
Frank Redd’s wine shop has been through name changes and locations iincluding South Boulevard, East Boulevard and several spots on Park Road, before finally settling at 911 E. Morehead Street, near the Dilworth Grill.
The store sent out an email to customers Wednesday announcing the closing:
“You all have been a special group of customers that we will dearly miss, so we hope you all stop in to say goodbye.”
General manager Brian Dubois said Wednesday that they don’t have a final date yet, but plan to put everything on sale this week, with discounts of 20 percent on beer and wine and 50 percent on glasses and accessories. The discounts will probably get deeper as the stock dwindles.
The store also has wine storage for collectors. Dubois said the store has already lined up a new location and will contact wine owners about the move.
“It should be seamless for them,” he said.
