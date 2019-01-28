Love biscuits? You’ve got hot news, Charlotte

One of the hottest biscuit businesses in the country is coming to Charlotte this summer.
Callie’s Charleston Biscuits, founded by Carrie Morey, announced Monday that it will open the fourth location of its grab-and-go shop, Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, in The Penrose, an apartment community at 327 W. Tremont Ave., this summer.
The shop currently has two locations in Charleston and one in Atlanta. The shops serve breakfast, lunch and late-night treats, including hot biscuits, pimento cheese sandwiches and pantry items.
With about 1,350 square feet, the Charlotte spot will be the largest Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit location so far, and will include a full coffee bar with Charleston’s King Bean Coffee and retail space for the Callie’s line of frozen biscuits, pimento cheese and other products. The new location also will have a special Charlotte biscuit, The Queen Bee, a sweet potato biscuit with honey and turbinado sugar.
It also will serve a full lunch menu, with soups and salads.
Callie’s frozen biscuits, which are sold at stores including Fresh Market, apparently has a following in Charlotte. Morey said Charlotte the second-biggest source of online orders, after Atlanta.
