Charlotte in 10 dishes: These are the ones you have to eat

I don’t need to spend much time examining why you should pick up a rotisserie chicken at the grocery store, do I? Obviously, it’s faster than roasting a chicken at home. It’s also a shockingly good deal. For what’s often cheaper than a whole raw chicken in the meat department, you can nab one that’s spent an hour spinning lazily in front of a wall of flames, basting in chicken fat and working on its gorgeously golden brown exterior. (As for why it’s so cheap, Time suggests it’s used as a loss leader for grocery stores to tempt you to buy more expensive items.)