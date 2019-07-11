These local breweries want to bring the tropics to Charlotte

Local breweries in Charlotte are using their taprooms to hold pool parties and luaus during the summer. The State

If you can’t escape to the tropics this summer, some of our local breweries will bring the tropics to you.

After all, Charlotte’s got the heat this summer — so it makes sense that local breweries are transforming their taprooms into tropical paradises, with beers to match.

Sugar Creek Brewing Co. (215 Southside Drive) will host its third annual Island Luau Party from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. this Saturday. The patio will be decked out with live music, tiki torches and sand trucked in from the beach. In addition to the brewery’s selection of craft beer, they will also be serving adult slushies. And though everyone has their own sense of brewery style, tiki attire is encouraged.

Town Brewing Co. (800 Grandin Road) is throwing a pool party in conjunction with its inaugural can release from noon to 11 p.m. on July 27. Like Sugar Creek, the brewery will deck out its patio with a more tropical treatment, including several inflatable and kiddie pools for anyone who wants to soak.

Town will also release its first cans that day.

Cruise to Nowhere is a session sour ale, fermented with hibiscus and an assortment of fruits (including mango, guava, passion fruit and blood orange). The brewery’s new hazy IPA, called “(slow heavy metal music playing),” is triple-dry-hopped with Citra, Comet, El Dorado, Huell Melon and Sabro. Both beers will be available on draft and in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $15.99 each.

The brewery will also give out Miracle Fruit tablets with the purchase of four-packs (while supplies last). These tablets cause sour foods (and beers, in this case) to taste sweet. The brewery will have a “flavor tripping station” set up so that people can try Cruise to Nowhere and then bite into sour or tart foods, such as lemons, limes and sour candies.

There will be live music from DJ Karz and Shelley Ruffin + Soul Revival, and activities will include a tropical short competition and a hula hoop contests for kids and adults with prizes.

Across town that same day, The Unknown Brewing Co. (1327 S. Mint St.) will be hosting a tiki party of its own from 3-7 p.m. The brewery will have live music (including a ukulele), kiddie pools, fire dancers, Hawaiian leis, hula hooping and limbo contests, and complimentary Hawaiian pork sandwiches.

The brewery will also re-release its seasonal Let’s Get Tropical IPA on draft. Experimental hops give the beer notes of citrus, lemongrass and pineapple, and a Hefeweizen yeast adds a touch of banana. The final tropical touch comes courtesy of a dry-hopping of coconut. The first 100 people who purchase the beer will get a souvenir tiki glass.