More illnesses reported from sushi at 2 North Carolina Harris Teeters, officials say

At least 31 more people were reported sickened by sushi sold at third-party AFC sushi bars in two Harris Teeter grocery stores in Concord, health officials said late Wednesday.

That brought the total number to 159 people who fell ill or are still experiencing such symptoms as vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle aches and abdominal cramps, according to Cabarrus Health Alliance, the county health department.

Those sickened ate sushi at Harris Teeter stores at 358 George W. Liles Parkway NW and 1245 Concord Parkway North, health officials said.

“Food and specimen samples are being collected for laboratory culture to identify the pathogen,” according to a Cabarrus Health Alliance news release Wednesday night.

Sushi production and sales at the store on George W. Liles Parkway have been suspended until further notice, as recommended by environmental health officials from the health department.

In a statement last week after health officials reported the first 10 cases, a Harris Teeter spokeswoman said the grocer discarded all sushi products from the two stores.

“The departments have undergone a thorough deep cleaning and sanitation,” Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter communication manager, said in a statement.

AFC is short for Advanced Fresh Concepts Franchise Corp. The California-based company franchises the sushi bars. AFC officials have not responded to a phone and email request for comment by The Charlotte Observer.

Anyone who got sick after eating sushi bought at either store from Nov. 13-19 should call the Cabarrus Health Alliance Environmental Health Department at 704-920-1207.