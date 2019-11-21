Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Charles E. Wister & Laura Virginia Wister Endowment 2,996.83
Jean M. Summerville 1,462.73
Linda Matney 1,000
Jeff Seamean 750
Cary Melton 500
Steve Hope 250
Jeanne Dowd 200
Kathryn Blanchard 150
Sarah Hamlin 125
L. D. Simmons 100
Senior Scholars 100
Crown Communications 50
Steven Friedman 25
Jane Summey 70
Today’s Total 7,779.56
Y-T-D Total 7,779.56
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org.
To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
We’ll publish all donors’ names.
