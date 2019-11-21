Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

On behalf of, Amount

Charles E. Wister & Laura Virginia Wister Endowment 2,996.83

Jean M. Summerville 1,462.73

Linda Matney 1,000

Jeff Seamean 750

Cary Melton 500

Steve Hope 250

Jeanne Dowd 200

Kathryn Blanchard 150

Sarah Hamlin 125

L. D. Simmons 100

Senior Scholars 100

Crown Communications 50

Steven Friedman 25

Jane Summey 70

Today’s Total 7,779.56

Y-T-D Total 7,779.56

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org.

To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.

We’ll publish all donors’ names.