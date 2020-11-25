Empty Stocking Fund
Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:
On behalf of, Amount
Alison Murray, $20.00
Ann McCain, $200.00
Ann Ward, $100.00
Anonymous, $1,000.00
Arliss E. Whiteside, $500.00
Barbara Hartman, $500.00
Birshal E E. Poole, $100.00
Carter and Beverly Pittman, $100.00, in memory of our parents: Nina & Robert Pittman and Estelle & Leroy Shrader
Catherine L. Gerstner, $25.00
Cathy A. Zalenski, $100.00
Charles A. Taylor, $100.00
Chris Mcgreevy, $250.00
Christine Crew, $500.00
David and Mary Peterson, $100.00
David Epstein, $250.00
Debra Kemp, $100.00
Diana and Emmett C. Boyd, $50.00
Donald and Delle Denton, $100.00
Elizabeth Stone, $100.00
Frances Williams, $250.00, in memory of James G. Williams ll
Francine Scevers, $25.00, For Mother, Anne Ingle
Francis J. Hammond, $100.00, in memory of Samantha Hammond
Frank B. Aycock, $100.00
Frank Peterson, $100.00, In loving memory of Mom & Dad
Ivon D. Rohrer, $500.00
J. and Mary Little, $250.00
James and Ann Herriman, $25.00
James and Nancy Hill, $100.00
Jane H. Wallwork, $50.00
Jean and Michael Hammons, $100.00, in memory of Annie Laurie &Jack Burke and Ruby & Chelis Hammons
Jennifer D. Markowitz, $25.00
John D. Crosland, $25.00
John R. Rea, $100.00, in honor of Mr. & Mrs. Willie Rea, Sr. and Mrs. Doris Rea
Jonathan Hart and Deborah Barnes-Hart, $125.00
Jonathan Haygood, $50.00
Judith Ranson, $250.00, In memory of Dick Ranson
Kenneth and Janice Penland, $50.00, In honor of Audrey and Caleb, grandkids
Leonard L. Case, $100.00
Linda and William Matthews, $100.00
Lynn Watson, $75.00
Marc and Deborah Zappa, $200.00
Maria H. Curtis, $300.00
Mary E. Theiling, $25.00
Michael Rankin, $1,000.00, In memory of Kay Rankin
Michael Stieglitz, $80.00
Mickey Frye, $200.00
Nancy H. Wilkerson, $120.00
Nancy P. Holtkamp, $35.00
Nicholas Procopio, $250.00
Pam and Scott Hollifield, $200.00
Patricia Tanzi, $50.00
Paypal Giving Fund, $551.44
Peggie Dixon, $250.00
Pelham Edmonds, $50.00
Peter LeBlanc, $500.00
Ronald and Lorna Bishop, $200.00
Sandra and Claude Hamilton, $500.00
Selwyn M. Smith, $250.00
Stanley M. Ruppe, $200.00
Steven L. Moran, $1,500.00
Swiatek Household, $75.00
The Horne Company Partners, LLC, $500.00, In memory of Mr. and Mrs. G.S. Horne, Stan Horne & Bill Horne
Thomas and Jan McGuire, $100.00
Thomas F. Cochran, $150.00
Truman L. Koehler, $100.00
William D. Howard, $100.00
Today’s total, $14, 181.44
YTD Total $14,181.44
How to donate
To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.
Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.
