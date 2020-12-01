Here are donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

Here are the latest donors for this year’s campaign:

Andrew and Lisa Burke, $250.00, in honor of the frontline healthcare workers

Alan Summy, $200.00

Andrew Murphy, $250.00

Andy Lancaster, $20.00

Angela Spaar, $125.00

Anonymous, $150.00

Anonymous, $200.00

Anonymous, $100.00

Arborscapes, $120.00

Audrey McBratney-Bittner, $500.00

Augusto Cairoli, $100.00

Barbara Brisson, $100.00

Barbara Guise, $100.00

Barry and Ellen Weiss, $1,000.00

Barry and Nancy Newton, $25.00

Betty Rash, $200.00, in memory of Dennis Rash

Beverly S. Keller, $100.00

Brian Litwak, $50.00

Bryan McSwain, $100.00

Cameron Cotton, $500.00

Carin Shepherd, $100.00

Carol Eggerding, $100.00

Carolyn Killingsworth, $100.00

Carrington Angel, $100.00

Chad Lamprey, $100.00

Cheryl George, $100.00

Christopher J. Daly, $100.00

Christopher Hilton, $50.00

Claire Wilson, $100.00

Clyde Smith, $100.00

Compass Group-Treasury Dept., $100.00

Cynthia King, $100.00

Dan and Connie Bobbitt, $100.00, in honor of our grandchildren

Daniel Scott Bartley, $150.00

David Hines, $25.00

David Hurwitz, $100.00

Deborah B. Zappa, $200.00

Dominic and Teresa Dicesare, $25.00

Donald C. Taft, $150.00

Donna Gillin, $25.00, Merry Christmas! Love, The Gillin Family

Donna Silinski, $200.00

Dorothy R. Woodall, $25.00

Douglas Faris, $1,000.00

Douglas Smith, $400.00, in memory of Roy and Ann; Johnny and Susie

Ed Hutchins, $150.00

Edward Balogh, $500.00

Elizabeth Bujold, $100.00

Elizabeth Fericy, $100.00

Elizabeth Painter, $500.00

Elizabeth Stone, $100.00

Elsie Mason, $50.00, in memory of my husband, Julian Mason

Emerson Bell, $250.00

Emily Mikkelsen, $50.00

Eric Zaverl, $250.00

Erika Ross, $250.00

Frances Pollock, $100.00

Frank and Sarah Gentry, $100.00

Freda McKenzie, $50.00

Gaye and Ted Smith, $200.00

George and Katherine Hodges, $300.00

Gillon Household, $50.00, in memory of Minette Conrad Trosch

Glenn Hendry, $500.00

Gloria Walker, $100.00

Greg Kelly, $1,000.00

Gwynne Whitley, $100.00

Home Fashions Tailoring, $100.00

IMEK, $25.00

Isaac Boyd, $250.00

J. and Nancy Smiley, $200.00

J. Bradley, $50.00

Jack & Linda Matney Family Foundation, $1,000.00

Jack Lane, $200.00

James and Marion Beahan, $100.00

James Pogue, $100.00

James Squibb, $50.00

James Walton, $105.00, In honor of the greatest grandmother, Happy Rogers, from Wade, Wes and Johnny Taters

Jason Kelley, $500.00

Jean Kochick, $100.00

Jeanne Graham, $50.00

Jennifer Adams, $150.00

Jennifer Edwards, $250.00

Jennifer Matts, $200.00

Jerry Jackson, $250.00

Jewell Hoover, $100.00

Joe H. Woody, $300.00

Joel and Cassi Moore, $500.00

John and Andrea Bellis, $100.00

John and Christen Scott, $500.00

John and Patricia Thompson, $100.00

John and Siri Holland, $50.00

John and Suzan Dabbs, $50.00

John Downs, $100.00

John Teague, $600.00, Merry Christmas from Jennifer Troyer and John Teague

Joseph Benhardt, $250.00

Joseph Castevens, $100.00

Judi Wax, $35.00, Happy Holidays and goodwill toward all

Julie Lease, $25.00

Karen McElmoyle, $250.00

Katharine Cornell, $200.00

Katherine Goodman, $250.00

Katherine J. Hughes, $750.00

Katherine Nelson, $50.00

Kathleen Pugh, $200.00

Keith Wentzel, $200.00

Kenneth Bozza, $100.00

Kristen Meyers, $30.00

Kristopher Witt, $100.00

Lee and Cyndi Martinec, $50.00

Len and Janet Case, $100.00

Linda Mattix, $30.00

Madalina Constantinidis, $300.00

Marci Kindley, $100.00

Margaret C. Peeples, $20.00

Margaret Zittrouer, $100.00

Margot Rott, $100.00

Marianna Stershic, $100.00

Marianne Knapp, $100.00

Marty Crosby, $100.00, In honor of the Thompson grandchildren

Mary and Louis Abernathy, $300.00, In loving memory of John E. and Mary B. Boyd, EJ & Ellen B. Heath, Col. Lawrence L & Sara B Boyd

Matthew Bush, $250.00

Matthew Maguire, $100.00

Melonnie Crellin, $100.00

Michael Rankin, $1,000.00, In memory of Kay Rankin

Michael Stickney, $150.00

Michael W. Rodelius, $500.00

Michelle Petiya-Folsom, $200.00

Mickey Key, $100.00

Mollie Lowe, $200.00

Monika Gneuss, $100.00

Naia Ward, $100.00

Nathan Sears, $100.00

Norman F. Steinberger, $100.00

N. Scott Rembert, $100.00

Oden and Linda Burris, $50.00, In honor of Julia and Marian

Page McEachern, $100.00

Pam and Joe Ballato, $100.00

Pamela Nemecek, $50.00

PatentFile, LLC, $200.00

Paul D’Albora, $100.00, The D’Albora grandkids-James, Beckett and soon Maddie

PayPal Giving Fund, $112.02

Peggy C. Howard, $100.00

Peter Rodriguez, $150.00

Philip Brown, $100.00

Raj Kasuganti, $50.00

Richard and Janet Clater, $100.00, In memory of Ben Flowe and Richard and Janet Clater

Richard and Victoria Deiber, $100.00

Richard Dobbyn, $200.00

Robert and Diane Pugh, $100.00

Robert Carr, $200.00

Robert Delano, $50.00

Robert Mclean, $250.00

Robin Lowe, $100.00

Robin Mott, $300.00

Roxana Shell, $100.00

Santo and Kathleen Coglitore, $50.00

Sarah Barker, $150.00

Shane and Lisa Woods, $100.00

Sherry Shearer, $200.00

Sonya Sandell, $100.00

Southern States Ventures Inc, $500.00, Merry Christmas!

Stephanie Druley, $500.00

Stephanie Dunn, $150.00

Stephanie J. Woods, $250.00

Stephen Kemp, $100.00

Stephen Klingel, $1,000.00

Stephen Ludwig, $200.00

Stephen McGrail, $100.00

Susan Rafferty, $50.00

Suzanne Roxburgh, $100.00

Suzette McHugh, $25.00

Thomas Nist, $100.00

Thomas R. Giovannelli, $250.00

Tricia Carroll, $100.00

Victoria Deiber, $100.00

Vincent and Denise Comparato, $100.00

Walter and Ursula Gmerek, $50.00

Westmoreland Trading Co., $100.00

William Brightman, $100.00

William Donald Johnson, $100.00

William M. Fuller, $500.00

William Nexsen, $100.00

William Voight, $100.00

Zach Thunberg, $20.00

Today’s Total — $32,197.02

YTD Total — $47,648.46

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.