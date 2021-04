These are all the donors to the Charlotte Observer’s Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

And despite economic problems exacerbated by the coronavirus, this year’s drive that just concluded raised about $350,000, more than double the total from the previous campaign.

Here are all the donors names for the 2020 campaign. The grand total reflects both named donors and anonymous ones:

On behalf of, Amount

A. G. McDeson, $25

Abbey Jones, $200

Abigail P. Carson, $100

Abizar Rangwala, $100

Adam Roark, $150

Adelia G. Matthews, $75

Aktion Club of South Mecklenburg, $100

Alan and Janifer Holt, $100

Alan Summy, $400

Albertus Lacy, $10

Alex and Carol Moyer, $250

Alex and Patty Funderburg, $2,000

Alex Hemby Foundation, $1,000

Alexander Moura, $150

Alfardretta Mason, $100

Alice MacKay, $200

Alice McLendon, $20

Alice Rothrock, $50

Alicia and Lydia McCullough, $100

Alisa Pelz, $100

Alison Burke, $50

Alison Murray, $20

Allan and Pauline Wood, $50

Allen and Nancy Short, $100

Allie W. Mauney, $200

Allison and Eric Hoffman, $50

Alvin Derr, $200

Amber S. Smith, $100

Amy and Alfred Dawson, $2,500

Amy Duty, $50

Andrew and Lisa Burke, $500

Andrew Baird, $500

Andrew Beard, $250

Andrew Beloni, $500

Andrew Midura, $1,000

Andrew Murphy, $500

Andy Lancaster, $40

Angela Spaar, $250

Ann and Harry Smith, $500

Ann and William Robert McDade, $250

Ann B. Wood, $100

Ann McCain, $200

Ann S. Woodruff, $50

Ann Ward, $150

Ann White, $100

Anna and Tom Bott, $100

Anna D. Weil, $200

Anna O’Brien, $250

Anna Rapley, $25

Anne and Robert Friedman, $100

Anne Conradsen, $150

Anne Garrett, $100

Anne Montgomery, $200

Anne Robinette, $100

Anne Serdula, $200

Anne W. Duncan, $300

Anne W. Patterson, $200

Anne Yates, $150

Annie West, $200

Anthony DeSain, $25

Anthony Shytle, $100

Antoinette Faccone, $100

Antwan Jones, $200

Aphrodite Davis, $150

April Bethea, $100

April Rust, $250

Aquila Shamsid-Deen, $50

Arborscapes, $240

Arliss E. Whiteside, $500

Arnold and Dyanne Frazier, $250

Ashley D. Blevins, $25

Atul Mehrotra, $25

Audrey McBratney-Bittner, $1,000

Augusto Cairoli, $200

Bailey and Erich Straughn, $250

Bailey Barnett, $50

Barbara A. Huffman, $250

Barbara and David Hall, $200

Barbara and Paul Fleming, $150

Barbara Brisson, $200

Barbara D. Miller, $50

Barbara F. Horstmann, $100

Barbara Greene, $50

Barbara Guise, $200

Barbara Hartman, $500

Barbara Holt, $100

Barbara Johnson, $25

Barbara Morgan, $500

Barbara T. Perzel, $25

Barbara W. Mann, $25

Barry and Ellen Weiss, $2,000

Barry and Judith Brown, $100

Barry and Nancy Newton, $50

Belle The Dog, $25

Benjamin and Terry Guion, $1,500

Benjamin Lucas, $100

Benjamin Russo, $75

Benjy and Ann Seagle, $100

Betsy Leonard, $50

Betsy Whitman, $100

Betty and Erskine Harkey, $100

Betty and Thomas Moore, $200

Betty Rash, $200

Betty T. Cox, $25

Betty Wallace, $100

Beverly S. Keller, $200

Bill and Tristan Bateman, $200

Bill F. Hensley, $100

Bill Griffith, $50

Bill Rezek, $50

Bill, Becky and Will Browning, $300

Billie and Robert Montgomery, $100

Billie Bryan, $50

Birshal E E. Poole, $100

Black Forest Books of Charlotte, $200

Bobby Cain, $50

Bonnie Gasper, $200

Bonnie Peterson, $50

Borden and Sandra MacMillan, $100

Brad and Angie Reavis, $100

Brenda Smith and Family, $50

Brian and Leslie Pressman, $50

Brian and Lydia McCartney, $50

Brian Litwak, $100

Brooks E. Hartsell, $25

Bruce E. Springs, $20

Bryan McSwain, $200

BSA Troop 118, $100

Bunny S. Vullo, $5

Byron and Jeanne Ashbridge, $300

C. and Pat Culbreth, $100

C. Christopher Tull, $250

C. J. Johnson, $25

C. Todd and Elizabeth Vedder, $125

Caitlin Shipp, $200

Calvin and Elizabeth Cooke, $100

Cameron Cotton, $1,000

Candice and Jeffrey Usher, $50

Carin Shepherd, $200

Carl Neun, $250

Carl Sjolander, $100

Carla James, $250

Carla Stish, $100

Carol A. Craft Family Trust, $40

Carol Allan, $1,000

Carol and Benjie Richter, $150

Carol and Hank Leonard, $100

Carol Eggerding, $200

Carol J. Koerfer, $25

Carol Richards, $500

Carol Williams, $50

Carole A. Simpson, $100

Carole Salerno, $200

Caroline Jacobs, $100

Carolyn and George Cooper, $100

Carolyn and William Laudati, $200

Carolyn Case, $500

Carolyn Hogue, $50

Carolyn Killingsworth, $200

Carolyn Thurman, $200

Carolyn Williams, $100

Carrington Angel, $200

Carroll and Joyce Gray, $250

Carter and Beverly Pittman, $100

Catherine Covington-East, $200

Catherine H. Newitt, $100

Catherine Hunter, $150

Catherine L. Gerstner, $25

Catherine Smith, $20

Cathy A. Zalenski, $100

Cathy H. Mullis, $25

Celia Hooks, $100

Chad Lamprey, $200

Channing and Jeff Kirkpatrick, $150

Charles A. Taylor, $100

Charles and Betty Beard, $300

Charles and Charlene Mock, $100

Charles and Deborah Bream, $100

Charles and Karen Wolff, $300

Charles and Linda Newton, $200

Charles and Pamela Hodge, $300

Charles and Susan Farrell, $300

Charles Clutts, $100

Charles F. Scholz, $35

Charles McElroy, $20

Charles Noe, $100

Charles P. McKay, $100

Charles Shue, $100

Charlotte B. Dortch, $25

Cheeketa Washington, $100

Cheryl George, $200

Chet and Christine Walker, $500

Chip and Jane Stout, $50

Chris and Laurie Brady, $500

Chris Hemrick, $100

Chris Mcgreevy, $250

Christine Crew, $500

Christopher and Betsy Ullrich, $50

Christopher and Cynthia Vasiloff, $250

Christopher Hilton, $50

Christopher J. Daly, $200

Christopher Lynch, $200

Christopher M. Huntley, $200

Christopher Timberman, $50

Chuck and Julia Elliott, $250

Cissi Riggs, $50

Claire Rauscher, $150

Claire Wilson, $200

Claudette and Jim Hall, $100

Clyde Smith, $200

Colin Smith, $50

Compass Group-Treasury Dept., $100

Connie and Jerry Hill, $100

Connie Thomas, $100

Cory Hicks, $100

Craig Kachline, $50

Crandall and Esrkine Bowles, $1,250

Cristi C. Pendleton, $50

Cynthia and Kenneth Swenson, $100

Cynthia King, $200

Cynthia Synenki, $300

D. Max Muhleman, $100

Dale Johnson, $50

Dale Young, $100

Dan and Connie Bobbitt, $200

Dan Vaughan, $250

Dana Laurita, $30

Dana Lockwood, $50

Daniel and Link Litaker, $250

Daniel and Lisa Roach, $200

Daniel Flynn, $100

Daniel Jones, $250

Daniel Scott Bartley, $300

Daniel Vanatta, $100

Danielle James, $75

Daphne Brown, $100

Darlyne Menscer, $500

Darrell Shealy, $250

Daughters of Penelope Venus Chapter #102, $100

Dave and Sandra Moser, $100

David and Cheryl Carson, $750

David and Kristen Richardson, $300

David and Lynn Leonardo, $100

David and Martha Smiley, $50

David and Mary Peterson, $100

David and Patricia Ahwesh, $200

David Barrick, $50

David Britt, $200

David C. Lampke, $500

David Cox, $250

David Epstein, $250

David H. Kepple, $50

David Hines, $50

David Hipp, $100

David Hurwitz, $200

David L. Mendenhall, $100

David Marvin, $200

David Nielsen, $1,000

David Nunn, $500

David Summers, $75

David Wegerek, $50

David Yochum, $25

Dean and Demetra Hatjioannou, $85

Dean and Patricia Clark, $25

Dean Butner, $200

Debbie Bouton, $500

Debbie Foster, $100

Deborah and John W. Harris, $2,500

Deborah B. Zappa, $400

Deborah Forbis, $100

Deborah J. Knight, $100

Deborah K. Abels, $100

Deborah K. Baker, $200

Deborah Kitchen, $50

Debra and Walt Summerville, $200

Debra Kemp, $100

Debra L. Gray, $100

Debra O’Hara, $100

Debra R. Park, $50

Dee and Amy Bumgardner, $100

Delores Biggers, $100

Denise Legenzoff, $50

Denise M. Reddy, $100

Denise Morrison, $100

Dennis and Nancy Mathias, $100

Dennis Lowery, $150

Dennis R. Appleyard, $100

Derick and Sallie Close, $2,500

Diana and Emmett C. Boyd, $50

Diana and Francis Pinckney, $100

Diana B. Lassahn, $50

Diane Johnston, $100

Diane Sutton, $50

Diane T. Wilkerson, $100

Dinesh Shah, $25

Dolores Stecker Eck, $100

Dominic and Teresa Dicesare, $50

Dominick Burgess, $100

Don and Ann Carmichael, $100

Don and Kathy Gately, $250

Donald and Delle Denton, $100

Donald and Diane DeBouse, $150

Donald and Harriet Burton, $100

Donald and Kristine Brafford, $100

Donald C. Taft, $300

Donald E. Stevenson, $100

Donald L. Smith, $100

Donald Walker, $500

Donna A. Schiebel, $50

Donna and John Leak, $250

Donna Casey, $50

Donna Gibson, $250

Donna Gillin, $50

Donna Jones, $100

Donna Moore, $100

Donna Silinski, $400

Doretha D. Rogers, $200

Doris Merrill, $100

Dorothy Mazina, $100

Dorothy R. Woodall, $50

Dot & Dicky Beatty, $200

Dot Hardin, $100

Douglas and Linda Dawson, $50

Douglas Faris, $2,000

Douglas Smith, $875

Dr. Kendall and Christin Reische, $50

Dr. & Mrs. Robert B. McBride, $500

Dr. Hillary and Michael Rogers, $200

Dr. Wardell & Myrtle Henderson, $250

Dustin and Susan Peck, $150

E. A. Childers, $50

E. Blake and Ashley Graeber, $250

E. Ronald and Shiley Coffman, $100

Earl and Renda Brinson, $50

Ed Hutchins, $300

Eddie L. Hoover, $100

Edgar Neal, $225

Edith and Joe Hudson, $100

Edmond Thompson, $100

Edward and Brenda Perdue, $100

Edward and Wilhelmina Bell, $25

Edward Balogh, $1,000

Edward Chaconas, $100

Edward Gebhart, $100

Edward Helms, $50

Edward McDaniel, $32

Edward S. Martin, $100

Edwin and Jill Newman, $150

Eileen J. Chesnek, $100

Elaine Boone, $100

Elaine Fairman, $150

Eleanor B. Axford, $125

Elijah Tillman, $100

Eliot and Shirley Rosen, $100

Elizabeth A. Carrothers, $50

Elizabeth and Alfred Brand, $1,000

Elizabeth and Dennis Johnson, $100

Elizabeth Bauguess, $250

Elizabeth Boles, $75

Elizabeth Bujold, $200

Elizabeth Callen, $150

ElizaBeth Carpenter, $50

Elizabeth Cooke, $100

Elizabeth English, $50

Elizabeth Fericy, $200

Elizabeth K. Parham, $500

Elizabeth Moiseenko, $100

Elizabeth Neale, $100

Elizabeth ONeill, $500

Elizabeth Painter, $1,000

Elizabeth S. Brunnemer, $500

Elizabeth Stone, $300

Elizabeth Thompson, $100

Elizabeth Wilkerson, $50

Ellen Fligel, $200

Ellen U. Knott, $125

Ellen V. Nichols, $50

Eloise Bibb, $100

Elsie and Julian Albergotti, $100

Elsie Mason, $50

Elton and Helen Parker, $50

Emerson Bell, $500

Emily Cantrell, $50

Emily Mikkelsen, $100

Emma Adams, $25

Eric and Lori Sklut, $500

Eric Zaverl, $500

Erika Ross, $500

Erin Allen, $100

Erin Glennie, $20

Erin P. Casey, $100

Ernest Dwight, $2,500

Ernest Ellison, $200

Ernie Coskrey, $100

Erskine Neel, $200

Ethel and David Fridy, $25

Eugene and Sharman Stouse, $50

Eugene O. Daniels, $1,000

Eutha and Jack Hobson, $100

Evelyn Gerdes, $200

Evelyn Stallings, $50

Finger Household, $25

Florence Nazario, $100

Flower Trail Garden Club, $1,350

Frances Ann Wilbourn, $25

Frances P. Martin, $300

Frances Pollock, $200

Frances Taylor, $50

Frances Williams, $250

Frances Willis, $100

Francine Scevers, $25

Francis and Sophie Wachter, $1,500

Francis J. Hammond, $100

Francis Pinckney, $250

Frank A. Bolt, $50

Frank and Cynthia Oates, $50

Frank and Karen Gould, $100

Frank and Sarah Gentry, $200

Frank B. Aycock, $100

Frank Peterson, $100

Fred and Betty Lou Newcomb, $100

Fred and Edith Dula, $400

Fred and Priscilla Dabney, $200

Freda McKenzie, $100

G. Cary Dice, $75

G. D. Orr, $250

G. Dan and Anne Page, $200

Gail and C. Thomas Fennimore, $35

Gail Gilbert, $500

Gail H. McQuay, $150

Gail Helms, $100

Gail Levin, $20

Gail Robison, $200

Gary and Suzie McHugh, $50

Gary Brooks, $25

Gary D. Daniel, $50

Gary L. Stephens, $100

Gary Schweizer, $40

Gaye and Ted Smith, $400

Gayle Lee, $100

Gaynelle Doster, $30

Gena and Bob Barnett, $50

Gena Morris, $300

Gene and Heidrun Meade, $100

George and Cathy Shabla, $150

George and Katherine Hodges, $600

George and Liz Karagounis, $250

George F. Metcalf, $215

George Rhynes, $50

George Schwab, $100

George W. Scott, $100

Geraldine L. Pettus, $200

Gerd Hermens, $500

Gilbert and Ann Lorenz, $250

Gillon Household, $100

Gina Petrie, $100

Ginny Kunik, $50

Gladys Turner, $45

Glenda Stephens, $200

Glenn and Patricia Small, $100

Glenn Hendry, $1,000

Glenn Mease, $150

Glenna White, $300

Gloria Coltharp and Jimmy Renegar, $50

Gloria Walker, $200

Gordon and Jane Belo, $20

Gordon and Mayson Ross, $50

Granna, $500

Greg Kelly, $2,000

Gregory and Mary Elizabeth Dixon, $100

Gregory Giblin, $250

Grey H. Hamilton, $200

Gwendolyn and Robin Whitfield, $400

Gwynne Whitley, $200

H. E. Rinehart, $200

H. Larowe and Anita Strauss-Larowe, $100

H. T. Webb, $2,000

Hall Turner, $100

Hannah J. Craighill, $100

Hardin Minor, $100

Harold and Katherine Howe, $250

Harold and Peggy Branch, $100

Harris Household, $150

Harry and Katherine Panos, $50

Harry Palefsky, $100

Harvey T. White, $100

Hawthorne Lane United Methodist Church UMW, $2,000

Helen Jo Crawford, $50

Helen K. Keller, $300

Helen Polito, $25

Helena H. Graham, $200

Henry Altenweg and Joanne Altenwig, $50

Henry and Catherine Harkey, $500

Henry H. Thomas, $100

Herve and Paulette Chassin, $100

Hilda Outen, $200

Hilda S. Norwood, $200

Holiday Marina, $500

Home Fashions Tailoring, $200

Hugh and Jane McColl, $5,000

Hugh Hudson and Janice Weigel, $1,000

IMEK, $50

Isaac Boyd, $500

Ivon D. Rohrer, $500

J. and Elaine Lord, $25

J. and Mary Little, $250

J. and Nancy Smiley, $400

J. Bradley, $50

J. Bradley, $50

J. Haywood and Nancy Morgan, $200

J. Michael Kelly, $100

Jaci Newsom, $25

Jack & Linda Matney Family Foundation, $2,000

Jack and Janet Eve, $50

Jack and Jill Labardi, $100

Jack and Rosemary Stein, $1,000

Jack Lane, $400

Jackie Camp, $100

Jackson and Owen Ford, $100

Jacob and Ruth Laue, $20

Jacob Spahr, $125

Jacob W. Killian, $25

Jacques Leblanc, $100

James and Ann Herriman, $25

James and Candace Furr, $500

James and Carolyn Smith, $100

James and Elizabeth McDonald, $500

James and Frances H. Herndon, $100

James and Jan Brittain, $1,000

James and Jenny Bolt, $300

James and Julia Clardy and Woodward, William & Bobby Hooper, $100

James and Kelly Bost, $150

James and Marion Beahan, $200

James and Nancy Hill, $100

James and Rebecca Evans, $100

James and Rosemarie Sartori, $100

James and Sally Fellows, $50

James and Sharon Alderman, $200

James Brown, $100

James D. Morrow, $100

James Duncan, $50

James E. Rogers, $250

James Fisher, $100

James Frazier, $500

James G. Hobbs, $25

James I. Pollard, $300

James Justice, $200

James More, $50

James Nicholson, $200

James Odendahl, $40

James Pogue, $200

James Reichard, $500

James Scoggins, $25

James Squibb, $50

James Thomas, $50

James Walton, $210

Jan and Doug Foster, $500

Jan Boyter, $500

Jane and Luther Lockwood, $1,000

Jane Baxter Stout, $150

Jane Campbell, $25

Jane H. Wallwork, $50

Janet and lowell Nelson, $250

Janet Button, $100

Janet Haack, $250

Janice and Hugo Pearce, $250

Janice Walker, $250

Jarleth Nurkin, $250

Jarod Brown, $100

Jason and Michelle Hollingsworth, $200

Jason Kelley, $1,000

Jay and Mary Kilroy, $100

Jay and Peg Adamczyk, $1,000

Jay T. Norvell, $100

Jayne Maas, $250

Jean and Michael Hammons, $100

Jean Anderson, $500

Jean Batten, $300

Jean C. Johnson, $50

Jean Kochick, $200

Jean M. Sullivan, $100

Jean T. Travis, $50

Jeanne Graham, $100

Jeffrey and Martha Wells, $300

Jeffrey Hawley, $50

Jeffrey Sawyers, $1,000

Jenifer Jay, $100

Jennifer Adams, $300

Jennifer D. Markowitz, $25

Jennifer Edwards, $500

Jennifer Matts, $400

Jennifer Rhynes, $50

Jenny and Bill Merlo, $250

Jeri Gertzman, $25

Jerri McCain, $100

Jerry and Elizabeth Littlejohn, $50

Jerry Jackson, $500

Jewell Hoover, $200

Jill Shoemaker, $25

Jim and Linda Wallace, $250

Jim and Marilyn Charles, $50

Joan and Eddie Sain, $100

Joan G. Birdsall, $25

Joan Rudie, $100

Joanne Holden, $25

Joanne Longo, $100

Joanne Meusburger and Julie Parsons, $20

Jodi Wright, $100

Joe and Heidi Morgan, $300

Joe G. Clark, $100

Joe H. Woody, $600

Joel and Cassi Moore, $1,000

John & Ginger Marr, $300

John and Andrea Bellis, $200

John and Barbara Carroll, $100

John and Barbara Purdie, $550

John and Catherine Adamson, $25

John and Christen Scott, $1,000

John and Christine Hanna, $25

John and Claire Tate, $250

John and Eileen Stenerson, $10,000

John and Ingrid Amols, $1,000

John and Jane Cutchin, $100

John and Laura White, $100

John and Margo Whitley, $250

John and Marlene Wilson, $1,000

John and Nancy Dickson, $225

John and Pamela Macneill, $100

John and Patricia Talbot, $50

John and Patricia Thompson, $200

John and Phyllis Chalk, $100

John and Rebecca Williford, $500

John and Siri Holland, $100

John and Suzan Dabbs, $100

John Carlson, $250

John Clemons, $500

John D. Crosland, $25

John Downs, $200

John Keane, $50

John Krasniewski, $250

John Phillips, $200

John R. Edwin, $100

John R. Rea, $100

John Rudolph, $250

John Smykowski, $75

John Teague, $1,200

Jonathan Frazier, $350

Jonathan Hart and Deborah Barnes-Hart, $125

Jonathan Haygood, $50

Jordan Family Fund, $500

Joseph and Ellen Byrum, $200

Joseph and Joanne Webster, $25

Joseph and Melinda Bostick, $500

Joseph and Virginia Dulaney, $250

Joseph Benhardt, $500

Joseph Castevens, $100

Joseph Gyscek, $100

Juanita M. Efird, $50

Judi Wax, $70

Judith H. Cook, $50

Judith Ranson, $250

Judy H. Taylor, $100

Judy Rose, $200

Julia and Adam Slaydon, $500

Julia and Benny Cox, $40

Julia E. Gillespie, $100

Julian and Pat Bennett, $100

Julie Lease, $50

Julie Pfefferkorn, $50

Justin Geren, $100

Karen and Charles Watts, $100

Karen and John Humphrey, $100

Karen Broyhill, $100

Karen Chambers, $100

Karen Edinger, $100

Karen Fox, $1,000

Karen McElmoyle, $500

Karen Swope, $300

Karen Willson, $50

Kate T. Hill, $100

Katharine Cornell, $200

Katherine and Scott Berrier, $100

Katherine Bianchi, $100

Katherine Goodman, $500

Katherine J Hughes, $1,500

Katherine Nelson, $100

Katherine Swanson, $100

Katherine Truter, $200

Kathi and Dan Vicini, $100

Kathleen and Stephen Dowd, $75

Kathleen Nix, $1,000

Kathleen Pristash, $200

Kathleen Pugh, $400

Kathleen Reardon, $500

Kathleen Thompson, $100

Kathleen Walsh and Scott Elderkin, $500

Kathryn Dockery, $200

Kathryn K. White, $200

Kathryn Sherard, $350

Kathy and Joe Tomasello, $100

Kathy B. Johnson, $50

Kathy Ballantine, $50

Kathy Winfield, $100

Katie Smith, $30

Kay Pruitt, $60

Kay Stribling, $100

Keith and Diane Wassum, $100

Keith and Grace Gignac, $100

Keith Anderson, $1,000

Keith Lehr, $150

Keith Wentzel, $200

Kelli McGuffey, $100

Ken and J. Ketchum, $50

Ken and Suzanne Parker, $200

Kenneth and Bonnie Dowd, $50

Kenneth and Faye Browder, $100

Kenneth and Gracie Glover, $100

Kenneth and Janice Penland, $50

Kenneth and Linda Bedat, $250

Kenneth and Patricia Bond, $20

Kenneth and Sarah Boate, $250

Kenneth and Susan Pearson, $130

Kenneth Bozza, $200

Kenneth Gepfert, $50

Kenneth Linkous, $50

Kenneth Roerden, $200

Kent and Judy Walker, $250

Kerry Bean, $50

Kevin and Jill Walker, $500

Kevin and Karen Feezor, $25

Kim and Charles Ruff, $100

Kim Rice, $25

Kimball Heath, $500

Kimberly Bower, $30

Kimberly S. Gensler, $125

Kimberly Slusher, $50

Kirk Tilly, $250

Kristen Meyers, $60

Kristopher Witt, $200

L Cameron Caudle, $500

L. Holmes Eleazer, $100

L. Lee Chambers, $500

Larry and Catie Good, $200

Larry and Lynda Price, $300

Larry and Susan Campbell, $100

Larry Keith, $100

Larry M. Henson, $300

Larry Mellichamp, $100

Laura and Michael Grace, $1,000

Laura Baker, $25

Laura Batten, $100

Laura Fisher, $200

Laura Hendler, $100

Laura Little, $100

Laura Tucker, $250

Laura Weisner, $100

Laura-Nelle Parnell, $25

Lauren Kendall, $25

Lauren Kennedy, $200

Laurie and Tim Hileman, $500

Laurie K. Meek, $25

Laurie Walden, $50

Lavohn R. Frye, $100

Lawrence and Cember Carella, $125

Lee and Cyndi Martinec, $50

Lee and Mark Leggett, $100

Lela A. Collins, $200

Len and Janet Case, $100

Leonard and Judi Strause, $500

Leonard L. Case, $100

Leroy and Sharon Werges, $100

Leslie and Thanh Nga McIver, $50

Letitia E. Thompson, $100

Lewis Frucht and Julie Richardson, $125

Libby and Will Ogburn, $200

Lila Brown, $100

Linda and Tom Hunter, $300

Linda and William Matthews, $100

Linda B. Masten, $100

Linda Bartels, $100

Linda Beatty, $500

Linda C. Serrett, $100

Linda K. Ayers, $50

Linda L. Frankson, $25

Linda L. Parry, $100

Linda M. Fox, $100

Linda M. Patterson, $50

Linda Mattix, $60

Linda Robertsj, $500

Linda Walsh, $10

Lisa Ballard, $200

Lisa Goss, $25

Lisa Kelly, $200

Lisa Roche, $50

Lisa Turbessi, $200

Lockhart Simpson, $100

Loretta Wertheimer, $250

Louis Barrow Smith and William Hill Smith, III, $100

Louise B. Southern, $100

Lucile Jackson, $50

Lula Mae Dreher, $25

Lynn Pounds, $50

Lynn Schiffern, $250

Lynn Watson, $75

Madalina Constantinidis, $600

Manuel Medeiros, $25

Marc and Deborah Zappa, $200

Marci Kindley, $200

Marcia Ilardo, $100

Marcia Zipf, $30

Margaret and Angus McBryde, $400

Margaret Berger, $200

Margaret C. Peeples, $40

Margaret L. Brewster, $100

Margaret Long, $25

Margaret Stefanko, $300

Margaret Zittrouer, $200

Margie N. Storie, $200

Margot Rott, $100

Maria H. Curtis, $300

Marianna Stershic, $200

Marianne Knapp, $200

Marie and Harry Baker, $100

Marion Bruner, $50

Marion L. Carr, $100

Marjorie McAfee, $100

Mark and Janet Slaven, $100

Mark and Nancy Littlewood, $100

Mark Clapp, $250

Mark Eckert, $100

Mark L. Fox, $50

Mark Little, $250

Mark Myers, $100

Mark Washburn and Elizabeth Flagler, $100

Marks Family, $1,000

Marlene and Thomas Gerrard, $100

Marley and Aiden, $250

Marna and Ray Polhill, $100

Marnie Marino, $25

Martha and John Robinson, $200

Martha B. Robison, $100

Martha Odom, $100

Martin McInerney, $100

Martin Sanders, $10

Marty and Bennet Waters, $400

Marty Crosby, $200

Marvin and Marilyn Armstrong, $150

Marvin B. Shapiro, $100

Mary and Jarrett Wyant, $30

Mary and Louis Abernathy, $600

Mary and Steve Crew, $50

Mary and Steve Martin, $100

Mary and Tommy Cochran, $250

Mary Beth and Kenney Reynolds, $100

Mary Capel, $200

Mary E. Theiling, $25

Mary Ellen Porter, $50

Mary Evans, $200

Mary Fehrs, $150

Mary Harrington, $100

Mary Ingle Council, $250

Mary J. Whittington, $100

Mary M. Gillespie, $100

Mary McDaniel, $200

Mary Peach, $200

Mary Y. Gale, $75

Matthew Bush, $500

Matthew Maguire, $200

Matthew Moorcones, $50

Matthew Trager, $25

Maureen and Gerald Phillips, $25

Maureen Diaz, $100

Maureen Fanelli, $50

Maureen Regele, $500

Maureen Schachner, $100

Maurice Bessette, $150

Maurice E. Smith, $250

Mecklenburg Optimist Club, $2,250

Med Lewis, $100

Melinda and Doug Anderson, $200

Melinda and Doug McVadon, $100

Melissa Magann, $400

Melissa Sowell, $25

Melonnie Crellin, $200

Mercy R. Moore, $200

Michael and Catherine Grady, $50

Michael and Judith Norman, $50

Michael and Kathleen Pleso, $100

Michael and Patsi Sheets, $100

Michael Cooning, $100

Michael Gentry, $100

Michael Mullan, $3,000

Michael Peeler, $100

Michael Rankin, $3,000

Michael Stickney, $300

Michael Stieglitz, $80

Michael Teague, $200

Michael Vaden, $250

Michael Vead and Denise Young Vead, $35

Michael W. Rodelius, $1,000

Michelle Betkowski, $50

Michelle Petiya-Folsom, $400

Mickey Frye, $200

Mickey Key, $200

Mike Conner, $100

Mike Evans, $50

Mildred Barrett, $100

Mitch and Kathee Varner, $100

Mollie Lowe, $400

Monika Gneuss, $100

Morris and Lynne Sheffer, $200

Mr. & Mrs. William J. Coble, $50

Mr. and Mrs. Jack E. Featherston, $150

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Castelloe, $100

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Cunningham, $100

Mr. and Mrs. Richard E. Thigpen, $100

Muriel A. Gennari, $100

Murray Walker, $100

Myers Vaughan, $50

N. Scott Rembert, $100

Naia Ward, $200

Nan Clarke, $250

Nancy and Hubert Wilson, $100

Nancy DeFranzo, $25

Nancy Fallon, $100

Nancy G. Turner, $750

Nancy Geedey, $100

Nancy H. Wilkerson, $120

Nancy Jacobs, $1,040

Nancy Kiser, $100

Nancy P. Holtkamp, $35

Nancy Schleifer, $50

Nancy Thomas, $1,000

Nancy Wohlbruck, $300

Nathan Sears, $200

National Christian Foundation, $15,000

Neal and April Wike, $200

Neal Mulvenna, $300

Neil Roach, $1,000

Nelda Leon and Jim McEwen, $25

Nicholas Procopio, $250

Noah Lazes, $2,000

Norma M. Hayes, $200

Norman F. Steinberger, $200

Oden and Linda Burris, $100

Page McEachern, $200

Pam and Joe Ballato, $200

Pam and Scott Hollifield, $200

Pamela A. Taylor, $25

Pamela Nemecek, $100

Pankaj Amar, $150

Pat Rickert, $25

PatentFile, LLC, $400

Patricia A. Dries, $2,500

Patricia A. Fletcher, $200

Patricia and Chester Tobias, $200

Patricia and Mark Smith, $25

Patricia and Robert Jankowski, $100

Patricia Fulford, $50

Patricia H. Walker, $20

Patricia MacLean, $200

Patricia Medlin, $100

Patricia Platts, $100

Patricia Schafran, $100

Patricia Tanzi, $50

Patrick and Elizabeth Kelly, $250

Patrick Morgan, $200

Patti P. Doster, $200

Paul and Lynn Edelstein, $180

Paul and Sylvia Kercher, $100

Paul D’Albora, $100

Paul J. Stanley, $50

Paul Jennings, $100

Paul Ryskiewich, $600

Paula and Albert Durham, $200

Paula and George Moore, $1,000

Paula and Lawrence Lester, $150

Paula J. Murphey, $50

Paula Owens, $74

Paula Reilly, $50

Paulene W. Gibson, $100

Paw Creek Presbyterian Church, $100

PayPal Giving Fund, $931.90

Payton Breedlove, $60

Pedro and Charlotte Alvarez, $50

Peggie Dixon, $250

Peggy and Phil Adams, $100

Peggy C. Howard, $200

Pelham Edmonds, $50

Penelope Karagounis, $100

Pete Yousko, $50

Peter and Mary Kassteen, $50

Peter and Sandra Millen, $25

Peter Brennan, $500

Peter LeBlanc, $500

Peter Moore and Sharon Baker, $100

Peter Rodriguez, $150

Phil Maynard, $100

Philip Brown, $200

Philip Cote, $200

Phillip J. Armstrong, $30

Phyllis Johnson, $100

Phyllis Stratton, $50

Plant Partners, Inc., $2,000

Polly Godwin, $100

Pralhad Argade, $50

Quicken Loans - Rocket Pro TPO Technology Team, $1,467.50

R. M. Arnold, $100

R. Read Tull, $200

R. Sherrill, $500

Rachel Latimer, $100

Rachel N. Johnson, $100

Rachel Oplinger, $500

Raj Kasuganti, $100

Raleigh and Kathryn Shoemaker, $250

Ralph Dell, $100

Ramona Havas, $150

Randal Arthur, $250

Randie Kopf, $100

Randolph and Laura Smith, $350

Randolph Mahnesmith and Kathy Mahnesmith, $100

Randy and Johnadee Matzke, $250

Raulerson Family, $200

Ray and Linda Leone, $1,000

Raymond and Kimm Jolly, $100

Rebecca Jones, $500

Rebecca Lee, $50

Rebecca W. Wright, $50

Rhonda Gore, $200

Ricardo and Vikki Desoto, $500

Richard and Cathy Bruce, $298

Richard and Elizabeth Lunney, $100

Richard and Jane McGregor, $150

Richard and Janet Clater, $200

Richard and Rita Mooney, $200

Richard and Theodosia Thomson, $100

Richard and Victoria Deiber, $200

Richard Dobbyn, $400

Richard McNaughton and sons, $100

Richard Milliken, $100

Richard Wernau, $25

Ringo and Sam, $100

Rita K. Eilenberg, $200

Rita Workman, $200

Rob and Cathy McBride, $250

Robert A. McClary, $100

Robert and Anne Whitmeyer, $50

Robert and Beth Long, $100

Robert and Betty Metzler, $50

Robert and Catherine Neill, $50

Robert and Christine Brenk, $100

Robert and Cyndie Eby, $100

Robert and Diane Pugh, $200

Robert and Diane Seymour, $100

Robert and Judy Erb, $100

Robert and Laurie Warfield, $100

Robert and Lorraine Pearman, $25

Robert and Lynne Pierce, $100

Robert and Mary Jane Vanlanen, $100

Robert and Pamela Cavalline, $1,000

Robert and Rebecca Gaither, $200

Robert and Shepherd, $100

Robert Black, $25

Robert Brink, $500

Robert Carr, $400

Robert Delano, $50

Robert F. Brabham, $100

Robert Griffin, $250

Robert Heiler, $500

Robert Hess, $100

Robert L. Dixon, $30

Robert L. Kirby, $250

Robert Manigault and Cerise Glenn Manigault, $100

Robert Mclean, $500

Robert Sheridan, $1,000

Roberta and Edward Bogard, $50

Robie Collins and Amy Boardman, $200

Robin and Charles Coira, $100

Robin Cassell, $20

Robin Lowe, $200

Robin Mott, $600

Robyn Foster, $200

Roger Adcock, $100

Roger and Francine Smith, $2,000

Roger and Mary Green, $100

Roger and Sheila Sledge, $100

Roland Wilkerson, $50

Rolfe Neill, $1,000

Ronald and Cathy Young, $75

Ronald and Linda Coble, $100

Ronald and Lorna Bishop, $200

Ronald B. McLauchlin, $25

Ronald J. Milliman, $100

Ronnie Bryant, $100

Rose Springs, $25

Ross Amico, $100

Ross Andresen, $100

Roxana Shell, $200

Roxane and Kevin Hutchinson, $100

Roy Everett, $50

Roy H. Michaux, $250

Russell and Anne Ranson, $500

Russell and Sally Robinson, $500

Ruthy Cotto, $50

Ryan and Brindley Hale, $200

S. L. Strawn, $200

Sally and Michael Mowrey, $100

Sally Geib and Tom Tanton, $1,000

Sally S. Moore, $500

Sandra and Claude Hamilton, $1,000

Sandra and Joseph Martin, $50

Sandra D. Pool, $150

Sandra J. Kittelberger, $25

Sandra S. Browning, $100

Sandy and George Fisher, $100

Santo and Kathleen Coglitore, $100

Sara S. Doty, $100

Sarah Barker, $300

Scott Duffy, $100

Scott Kendall, $250

ScottFowlerSports.com, $100

Sean Mayo, $200

Selwyn M. Smith, $250

Seth Burnley, $100

Shane and Lisa Woods, $200

Sharie and Randy Hord, $100

Sharon Corbett, $100

Sharon Quinby, $100

Sharon Sells, $100

Sherrilee Campbell, $250

Sherry Shearer, $200

Shirley Burns, $5,000

Shirley Rosen, $100

Sid and Amy Fletcher, $200

Sidney Conley, $50

Simon and Jill Cann, $150

Sonya Sandell, $200

Southern States Ventures Inc, $1,000

St Ann’s Catholic Church, $1,000

Stacy Haponik, $100

Stanley M. Ruppe, $200

Steele Windle, $100

Stephanie Dreyer, $200

Stephanie Druley, $1,000

Stephanie Dunn, $300

Stephanie J. Woods, $500

Stephen and Carol Wilenchek, $25

Stephen and Marilyn Simms, $200

Stephen Cummings, $1,000

Stephen Kemp, $200

Stephen Kingsley, $125

Stephen Klingel, $1,000

Stephen Ludwig, $400

Stephen McGrail, $200

Sterling Spainhour, $50

Steve and Cathy Foard, $100

Steve and Mary Stutts, $250

Steve Henry, $500

Steve Martin, $100

Steve Reeder, $200

Steven Friedman, $25

Steven L. Moran, $1,500

Steven Lehmann, $50

Steven Nesbit, $100

Steven Seitz, $150

Stuart and S. Lea Johnson, $100

Stubblefield Foundation, Inc., $1,000

Sue J. Greene, $50

Sue Jeffries, $50

Suketu Mehta, $50

Susan and Charles Dalton, $100

Susan and Dino Pacifici, $150

Susan and Rich Marchetti, $100

Susan C. Carr, $100

Susan Dekle, $150

Susan Durich, $25

Susan E. Yancey, $300

Susan Furr, $50

Susan Godley, $500

Susan Grier, $50

Susan M. Tremont, $50

Susan Marchant, $100

Susan Morris, $100

Susan Oleson, $200

Susan P. Johnson, $500

Susan Rafferty, $100

Susan S. Hudson, $50

Susan W. Durham, $100

Susanna C. Dalton, $50

Suzanne Roxburgh, $200

Suzanne Williams, $75

Suzette Jolla, $50

Suzette McHugh, $50

Suzi Thornberry, $50

SVI Industrial, $7,000

Swiatek Household, $75

Swinton Anderson, $100

Sydney Odell, $150

Tamara Griffin and Bill Griifin, $100

Tatjana Eres Erichsen, $500

Team BEFCOR, $50

Terri Rehkop, $100

Terry and Barbara Glenister, $75

Terry Efird, $1,500

The Anderson Family, $200

The Avram Family, $200

The Braden Family, $100

The Cooking Men, $200

The Frazier Family, $100

The Gieker Household, $500

The Glenn Family, $50

The Horne Company Partners, LLC, $500

The Kemmy Family, $100

The Lunch Bunch, $100

The MacDevettes, $100

The Mallards, $200

The Price Family, $125

The Robinette Family, $100

The Smith Family, $100

The Spears Family, $100

The Ty Boyd Team, $1,000

Thelma Raley, $10

Theodore T. Masters, $100

Theodore Tozer, $250

Therese Crichton, $100

Thomas and Leslee Privett, $50

Thomas and Anne Miller, $50

Thomas and Elizabeth Pierce, $50

Thomas and Ivy Cordell, $200

Thomas and Jan McGuire, $100

Thomas and Sandra McCrystle, $250

Thomas Arkle, $2,000

Thomas E. and Rosemary I. Rogers Endowment Fund, $500

Thomas E. Druckenbrod, $50

Thomas F. Cochran, $150

Thomas Gavigan, $200

Thomas Huber and Jeanne Hiber, $100

Thomas Nist, $200

Thomas Nova, $100

Thomas R. Giovannelli, $500

Thomas S. Carpenter, $300

Thomas Schoenheit, $50

Thomas Snyder, $1,000

Tillie Tice, $500

Tim Gray, $110

Tim Valentine, $200

Tina N. Weinberg, $250

Tom and Sue White, $200

Tom Maddox, $30

Tom S. Brice, $100

Tom Shaver, $75

Tommileigh Badger, $50

Tony and Sherry Barretta, $100

Tracey Gillespie, $250

Tracie Hampton, $100

Tricia Carroll, $200

Truman L. Koehler, $100

Tucker E. Summerville, $500

Valecia McDowell, $500

Van Smith Family Charitable Fund, $500

Vanessa and James McCoy, $100

Vernon Anderson, $100

Veronica L. Sorban, $25

Vickie P. Mayhew, $30

Victoria and Christopher Thompson, $150

Victoria C. Roberson, $100

Victoria Deiber, $200

Vila J. Roeper, $25

Vincent and Denise Comparato, $200

Vincent Soleo, $200

Virginia Hill, $100

W. Britton and Gwen Smith, $1,000

W. Edwin King, $250

W. Kirk Crawford, $1,000

W. R. Lemly, $200

Walter and Ursula Gmerek, $100

Ward A. Pritchett, $500

Warren and Christine Kauber, $50

Watts and Carol Hamrick, $5,000

Wayne and Sue Plybon, $100

Wayne and Tara Robinson, $200

Wayne Mullis, $200

Wendi Edison, $15

Wendy and Jim Kenney, $100

Wes Thompson, $100

Westmoreland Trading Co., $200

Wiet F. Segers, $100

Wilhelmina M. Whitehurst, $100

William and Anne Claytor, $200

William and Bonnie McCoy, $200

William and Carol Freeman, $75

William and Daria Wallace, $250

William and Janet England, $300

William and Janice Smith, $100

William and Julie Transou, $50

William and Patricia Kelly, $25

William and Patricia Thomas, $100

William and Phyllis McKinnell, $150

William Brightman, $200

William Cross, $100

William D. Howard, $100

William Donald Johnson, $200

William F. Seitz, $100

William Geissinger, $200

William K. Schmitt, $500

William L. Sitton, $150

William M. Fuller, $1,000

William Nexsen, $100

William R. Hutaff, $1,100

William Sitton, $150

William Voight, $200

William Ziegler, $200

Willie and Emma McGee, $200

Willie King, $50

Winston and Susan Armentrout, $25

Woody and Becky Efird, $100

Yates Honey, $200

Yvette Harwood, $200

Zach Thunberg, $40

Total: $349,119.38

How to donate

To donate online: EmptyStockingFundCLT.org. To donate by mail, send checks to: The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, P.O. Box 31128, Charlotte, NC 28231. Make checks payable to The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte and write “Empty Stocking Fund” in the memo line.

Questions concerning your donation? Call 704-716-2769.