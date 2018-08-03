Get fit in Charlotte: Your guide to working out in the Queen City

In case you haven’t noticed, Charlotte is an active city. One with an affinity for food and breweries, but an active city nonetheless.
Whether you’re new in town and looking to get involved in Charlotte’s fitness scene, you’ve lived here forever and just want to try something new, or you’re a total beginner who isn’t sure where to begin, we’ve got you covered.
Full-Body Workouts
2902 N. Davidson St., Charlotte; 20035 Jetton Road, Cornelius. coreology.co.
In its own words, this studio combines “the intensity of a CrossFit workout, the controlled movements of Yoga and Pilates with the cardio-strength from the Lagree Fitness™ Method.”
516 Fenton Place, Charlotte. hilliardstudiomethod.com.
HSM has a huge following in Charlotte — and for good reason. This studio promises to “sculpt and tone your entire body in 60 minutes or less” for a total transformation of both mind and body.
CrossFit
210 Rampart St. Unit F, Charlotte. www.ultimatecrossfit.com.
This CrossFit gym’s goal is “to provide you with the environment, instruction, and motivation to exceed your personal fitness goals.”
228 Peterson Drive, Charlotte. crossfitmecklenburg.com.
CrossFit Mecklenburg has a talented team of coaches ready to help you identify and meet your fitness goals. Bonus: It has a two-tap kegerator in the gym for you to enjoy after your workout of the day.
Bootcamps
3722 S. Tryon St., Charlotte. www.staxcharlotte.com/bootcamp.
STAX is best known for its free bootcamp, offered every Tuesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. But STAX also offers bootcamp classes throughout the rest of the week, along with CrossFit classes, cycling, yoga, and cryotherapy.
255 Clanton Road, Charlotte. cltbootcamp.com.
If you’re in a fitness rut or a fitness-newbie unsure where to start, this six-week bootcamp program could be for you.
Cycling
401 N. Tryon St. #108, Charlotte. www.cyclesouth.com.
Offering 45-minute cycling classes that are both high-energy and therapeutic, CycleSouth’s goal is for you to leave each workout feeling emotionally and physically lighter and stronger.
1930 Camden Road #120, Charlotte. firstwindcycling.com.
An indoor cycling studio first and foremost, First Wind offers a everything from a straight cycling classes to half cycling, half circuit-training.
Boxing
2130 Wilkinson Blvd., Charlotte; 19911-B North Cove Road, Cornelius; 9615 Sherrill Estates Road, Huntersville. www.rockboxfitness.com.
RockBox Fitness offers one-hour workouts that incorporate not just kicking and punching bags, but also functional training exercises to work every part of your body.
5033-A South Blvd., Charlotte. www.boxingsolveseverything.com.
In its own words, the goal of Dyme Boxing & Fitness is “to provide members with the skills of a professional boxer, while focusing on the importance and benefits of fitness.”
Yoga
1730 E. Woodlawn Road, Charlotte; 1430 Winnifred St. , Charlotte. charlotteyoga.com
.Charlotte Yoga offers yoga classes that follow the Hatha yoga tradition, placing emphasis on the breath as well as a strong asana practice.
3201 N. Davidson St. nodayoga.com.
Though they specialize in gentle, beginner and yin yoga flows, NoDa Yoga also offers power yoga and traditional vinyasa flows.
Barre
4810 Ashley Park Lane A. charlotte-southpark.barmethod.com.
This SouthPark studio provides one-hour, non-impact total body workouts that target your core and legs, working to tone and lengthen your body.
2901 Selwyn Ave. www.carolinabarre.com.
This boutique fitness studio hosts barre fusion classes.
Pilates
2108 South Blvd., Charlotte. ironbutterflypilates.com.
This certified Pilates studio in South End offers group classes as well as private instruction.
6817 Fairview Road, Charlotte. www.absolute-pilates.com.
As the name implies, this pilates studio will definitely work your core, offering pilates, gyrotonic and core barre classes.
Alternative Workouts
1043-C Providence Road, Charlotte; 532 Governor Morrison Road, Charlotte. www.airfitnow.com.
AIR Charlotte offers a variety of aerial fitness classes that fuse elements of conditioning, Pilates, ballet and high intensity interval training on aerial hammocks.
801 N. Tryon St., Charlotte; 311 S. Polk St., Pineville. www.aerialclt.com.
Want to learn a new art form while getting a workout? Choose from silks, trapeze or hoop – or all three. No experience needed. Start with the $120 eight-week intro course or drop into a fundamentals class to try it out.
Brewery Fitness
Did you know that there are more than 90 fitness activities happening at breweries and other beer-serving locations around Charlotte every single week? It’s true. You can find yoga classes, run clubs, bike rides, bootcamps, and dance classes going on at your favorite local breweries (and cideries, bottle shops, and more) any given day of the week, and the workouts are typically quite inexpensive to attend.
If this sounds like something you want to try out, be sure to check out WorkForYourBeer.com, the master directory of all of these “beer fitness” classes. You can search for them on a calendar by day of the week, on a map so you can find one in your neighborhood in Charlotte, or on the All Classes page by type of fitness activity. Cheers to living a healthy, balanced lifestyle!
