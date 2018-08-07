Spending a day in Rock Hill? Here’s what to eat, drink and do while you’re there.

To know: Sometimes you just need to get out of the heart of the city and explore. Rock Hill, S.C., is just across the border from Charlotte and got its name in 1852 during construction of a railroad line when workers came across “a small, flinty hill” and named the location “Rock Hill.”
To eat: Take in the river views at The Pump House, which, as the name suggests, is an old industrial pump house converted into a restaurant with a rooftop bar. For breakfast, venture inside The Yolk for sweet potato waffles, eggs with cheesy grits and toast, eggs benedict varieties and more.
To drink: Enjoy coffee, wine by the glass and craft beer on draft at one of the patio tables at Grapevine Wine Shop|Wine Bar. Add artisan cheese or a charcuterie plate, or choose a cigar from a variety of types. Quaff a local craft beer from Legal Remedy Brewing, which transformed an old auto dealership into a brewpub.
To do: Canoe, kayak or tube on the Catawba River. Bring your own equipment or rent from Twisted Beaver River Adventures, Rockin’ River Adventures or Kayaking 4 H2O. One suggestion: Start at the Fort Mill Dam and travel 3.5 miles to Riverwalk. For a more low-key (and dry) afternoon, experience the restored White Home, which was built in 1839 in the historic East Town District and was one of the first homes in the city.
Comments