Have you been to these 6 breakfast spots in Charlotte?

We believe breakfast is not only the most important, but the best meal of the day. Between fluffy pancakes, brown and buttered toast, golden eggs cooked your way and the crispiest or fattiest bacon, there’s something for everyone.
Here are our picks for the best breakfast places in Charlotte:
2041 South Blvd., Charlotte.
When you’ve overslept, nothing beats a Saturday morning waiting in line at this grungy neighborhood spot. It’s easy to love the messages scribbled on the tables and walls, the hot Pure Intentions coffee in paper cups and the goofy bagel names — like Mary’s Grubby Bubby and the Gwacka Flocka Flame.
1601 Central Ave., Charlotte.
If you’re planning to grab breakfast at this Plaza Midwood staple on the weekend, prepare to wait – but it’s worth it. Our pick: The Bunny Rancheros – over easy eggs with black beans, home fries and chorizo topped with a pepper jack cheese queso sauce, guacamole, salsa and sour cream. And a few flour tortillas to sop it all up.
2820 Selwyn Ave., Charlotte.
The farm-to-table menu changes so frequently that you never know what you’re going to get when you walk into this cozy, cute hole in the wall. You could end up with the best bowl of steaming shakshuka in your life, or the easiest blend of oats and quinoa.
2921 Providence Road, Charlotte.
No matter how long the line, Poppy’s is worth it. You can’t go wrong with the classic bacon, egg and cheese bagel — side of cream cheese of course. Poppy’s has incredible sides (potato hash, fruit, cookies, muffins, etc.) plus fast service. If you haven’t been yet, go now.
1609 Elizabeth Ave., Charlotte.
This lively Elizabeth grocer-meets-restaurant is great any time of day, but you should definitely try it for breakfast. It’s an easy weekday meeting spot for a latte and a warm, fresh scone. And if you’re looking for something more filling on the weekend go for the Grit Bowl (topped with a farm egg, obviously) or the ham, brie and apricot jam biscuit.
Multiple locations. terracerestaurants.com.
Spicy chicken biscuits with pimento cheese, and bacon – need we say more? OK, we will because Terrace also has red velvet waffles with cream cheese icing.
