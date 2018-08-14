On a budget? Here’s your guide to a no-spend week of fun in Charlotte.

Yes, a no-spend week in the Queen City is an option. Wallets, you can rest easy. Here’s a list of free things to do on a budget in Charlotte, Monday through Sunday.
Mondays
Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at Heist Brewery, 2909 N Davidson St., #200
Select a 1-, 3-, or 5-mile route in NoDa. (Option to: Become a Heist Run Club member for $25 a year to enjoy 10 percent off all food items, a 20-oz. beer each time you visit, and more.)
Tuesdays
Free Tuesdays at the Schiele Museum of Natural History
Second Tuesday of each month in 2018, from 4-8 p.m. at Schiele Museum, 1500 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia
Indulge in free general admission on these days and explore science, nature and history at the museum. (Option to: Access planetarium programs for $5 at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Free Tuesdays.)
Wednesdays
Free “Skip For Your Beer” dog walks with Skipper
The first Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. at different breweries
Thursdays
The Unknown Brewing Company Bootcamp
Thursdays at 6 p.m. at Unknown, 1327 S Mint St.Get a free class coached by Matt S. and Sydney K. from Charlotte Fit Fam. It gets intense. (Option to: order a brew and snag a seat on the brewery’s new rooftop after class)
Fridays
Wander the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens
Technically any day of the week, but we pick Fridays. UNCC Botanical Gardens, 9090 Craver Road
Stroll the outdoor gardens every day during daylight hours, and take in the McMillan Greenhouse Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 pm. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. The Greenhouse carries desert succulents, carnivorous and bog plants, a dinosaur garden and more. The outdoor gardens feature a winter trail, Asian garden and more.
Saturdays
Walk through the McGill Rose Garden
Technically Tuesday through Saturday, So we’ll pick Saturdays. McGill Rose Garden, 940 N Davidson St.
Slow down with a few minutes in the rose garden, which offers free admission and free parking Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mid-May tends to be peak time for visitors, but blooming season stretches from late April through early November. It’s not too late to see it!
Sundays
Free Yoga at the Park with King of Pops
Every Sunday through Oct. 28, 1 – 2 p.m. Independence Park, 300 Hawthorne Ln.
Whether you’re a total beginner or you’ve been practicing yoga for years, you’ll love this all-levels class held weekly at the southeast end of Independence Park in front of King’s College, led by Rebekah Coggins of Okra Charlotte. Bring a mat or a towel, some water to stay hydrated and a friend to join in on the fun. Find out more here.
