Mark your calendars: Charlotte festivals you don’t want to miss

If you like craft beer, delicious food, live music, shopping local vendors and other fun outdoor activities, then the city of Charlotte is right for you.
Throughout the year, Charlotte hosts dozens of festivals. Here are 17 you need add to your Queen City bucket list:
Aug. 18-19, 2018. South Tryon St. charlottepride.org/festival.
This two-day cultural festival honors Pride Week with live music and entertainers on the Wells Fargo Stage, food and a parade. Join hundreds of people decked out in their rainbow-best.
Aug. 31-Sept. 3, 2018. Downtown Matthews.
Matthews’ Labor Day celebration features free entertainment, arts and crafts, a parade, petting zoo and even carnival rides. This huge free festival takes over downtown Matthews and attracts about 150,000 people each year.
Sept. 6-9, 2018. 600 East Blvd. yiasoufestival.org.
Experience authentic Greek cuisine and culture at one of Charlotte’s largest cultural events. Try your first bite of souvlaki on a stick, sit back and watch live music and dancing, wander around the Hellenic cultural exhibits and, best of all, shop for belly dancing skirts.
Sept. 21-23, 2018. Freedom Park, 1900 East Blvd., Charlotte. festivalinthepark.org.
Charlotte’s oldest (and free) arts festival features fine and traditional arts and crafts. You can also enjoy live music during your weekend spent at this festival in Freedom Park.
Sept. 26-30, 2018. Ayrsley Grand Cinema, 9110 Kings Parade Blvd., Charlotte. CharlotteFilmFestival.org.
Charlotte’s only week-long film festival allows emerging filmmakers to showcase their works to other independent film enthusiasts. If you are a huge lover of film festivals, be sure to also check out Joedance Film Festival (Aug. 3-4, 2018) a festival dedicated to works by Charlotte film producers, writers and directors, and 100 Words Film Festival (Oct. 14, 2018), a festival challenging filmmakers to create films that deliver compelling yet concise stories using exactly 100 words.
Sept. 29-Nov. 18, 2018. 16445 Poplar Tent Road, Huntersville. www.carolina.renfestinfo.com.
Hear ye, hear ye! Watch knights joust on horseback, ride Da Vinci’s Flying Machine, experience the art of falconry and sink your teeth into a juicy turkey leg at this weekend festival.
Sept. 29, 2018. Bojangles Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. www.charlotteoktoberfest.com.
Grab your pretzel necklaces and get ready for The Charlotte Oktoberfest. Enjoy a great premium craft beer selection and take advantage of the amazing food and fun activities offered at the festival.
Oct. 20, 2018. 308 W. Carson Blvd. at the corner of Mint St. southendwinefest.org.
Are you a lover of red, white and rosé? The South End Wine Fest, which benefits Classroom Central, features live music, Charlotte’s favorite food trucks and wine galore, with tastings of wine from around the world.
Feb. 2, 2019. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. qcbrewfest.com.
This popular local beer fest brings together Charlotte breweries, brewpubs, craft-beer-focused restaurants and sponsors to support its mission: To help those in the area affected by autism spectrum disorders.
Typically held in April. 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. mooandbrewfest.com.
If you love all things involving beer and burgers, then this is the festival for you. Taste some of Charlotte’s best burgers and wash them down with samplings from various breweries while listening to live music. Keep an eye on the website for finalized dates.
Typically held in April. Scattered around Plaza Midwood; mostly on Commonwealth Ave. and Central Ave. boomcharlotte.org.
The three-day, artist-led Plaza Midwood festival features works in musical theatre, spoken word, performance art, dance and contemporary visual art. Check the website for finalized dates.
April 29-May 4, 2019. Knight Theater, 430 S Tryon St. www.blumenthalarts.org/charlotte-jazz-festival
Expect jazz morning, afternoon and night. The festival features a main jazz show at the Knight Theater and smaller jazz concerts throughout the entire day, from before brunch through late-night.
April 25-28, 2019. U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway. tuckfest.org.
At this three-day outdoor festival, listen to daily live music, participate in (or watch) land and water competitions like trail runs, mountain biking, kayaking and whitewater stand-up paddle boarding. And of course there is plenty of craft beer to be enjoyed. U.S. National Whitewater Center hosts a lot of other festivals throughout the year, too, like Sol Fest — a festival including a 6K, live music and craft beer samplings with purchase of ticket.
N.C. Brewers and Music Festival
May 10-11, 2019. 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville. www.ncbrewsmusic.com.
Come drink North Carolina beer, grab food from local food trucks and enjoy live music at the North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival, held at the beautiful Historic Rural Hill (15 miles from Uptown Charlotte in Huntersville). The only required item you are asked to bring? A state-issued I.D. But also feel free to bring blankets, lawn chairs and pop-up tents to make the most of your festival experience.
May 18, 2019. 308 W Carson Blvd. southendhopsfest.org.
Head on down to South End to enjoy local craft beer, live music and your favorite food trucks. This annual festival will take place at the corner of Carson Boulevard and Mint Street and is dog-friendly (bonus).
May 23-25, 2019. Uptown Charlotte. 600festival.com.
Better known as Speed Street, this festival (not limited to race lovers) shuts down Uptown Charlotte as people from all over flood the streets. (These events have had 8 million guests). With live music from big names like Jake Owen at a recent festival, and food and drinks, it’s no surprise that this festival is a big hit.
June 7-9, 2019. Tryon St., from Stonewall Street to 5th Street. www.tasteofcharlotte.com.
Choose from more than 100 samples from local restaurants at this three-day Uptown festival. You can also enjoy live music, street performances and shopping. It is free to attend the festival and coins are available for purchase to use for the food and beverage samples.
