Charlotte medical scene: Here’s what the city’s 2 health systems are working on

Charlotte’s two biggest – and rival – health systems are pouring millions of dollars into construction projects designed to expand and enhance their services in a fast-growing metro area.
Charlotte-based Atrium Health and Winston-Salem-based Novant Health have started construction on some projects and announced plans for others. Here’s a look at some of what the systems are working on:
ATRIUM
Atrium in June unveiled plans to spend more than $1 billion across its facilities in the Charlotte area and beyond in an effort to make sure it has capacity to serve patients as the region grows.
Atrium, a public nonprofit and the biggest hospital group in the region, said the project marks the largest capital investment in its history.
“As Charlotte and this region continues to grow, Atrium Health remains committed to expanding, innovating and updating our facilities in order to best serve the growing needs of our patients and the communities we are privileged to serve,” Atrium said in a statement.
The initiative involves investments in technology and state-of-the-art facilities to reposition the system for the next 50 years, CEO Gene Woods said in announcing the capital investments.
Renderings depict a multistory building to be built at Atrium’s flagship campus in Dilworth. Atrium has said it might be used as a specialty and subspecialty building housing heart and vascular, trauma and neurological services, as well as possibly a new rehabilitation hospital.
Other plans under the initiative include projects to improve access inside facilities built decades ago, as well as using technology to improve efficiencies, Woods said.
Projects will be rolled out over about seven years, and the majority of the $1 billion will be spent in the Charlotte metropolitan area, Atrium has said. Among projects that are already under construction, Atrium is building a four-story heart and vascular tower at its NorthEast hospital in Concord. Atrium has said the tower will allow the system to expand its cardiac catheterization and interventional radiology services. The tower will be complete in summer 2019, the system has said.
Atrium also plans to open an expansion at the Levine Cancer Institute in April 2019 to meet increasing demand for cancer treatment. The system has said the project will add 260,000 square feet of space to the center.
NOVANT
Novant, a private nonprofit, said construction is expected to start in 2019 on two clinics in north and northwest Charlotte with the help of a $7 million donation from Hornets owner Michael Jordan.
The clinics, expected to open in late 2020, will provide primary and preventative care to areas that have little or no health care, Novant said.
“By providing an avenue to affordable, high-quality care – including behavioral health, physical therapy, social work, oral health and family planning – children and families will have a stable, integrative medical home to address their health care needs right in their neighborhoods,” Novant said in a statement.
In a separate project, Novant plans to start construction near the end of 2018 on a new cancer care center in Salisbury, across the street from Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Among other things, the cancer center will enhance the coordination of care and make care more personalized, Novant said.
Projects Novant already has under construction include a new hospital in Mint Hill scheduled to open Oct. 1, 2018. It will have 46 beds and offer emergency, women’s health and other services.
Novant has also started construction on the John M. and Claudia W. Belk Heart and Vascular Medical Plaza and the Edward I. and Agnes B. Weisiger Cancer Institute next to Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood. The project is expected to be completed by fall of 2020.
Novant is also expanding its Huntersville hospital campus, where it is building a four-story, 50,000-square-foot hospital wing. In addition, the hospital is undergoing a 20,000-square-foot renovation that includes adding 48 patient beds and an operating room. The project will be finished in the spring of 2019.
