Gay Charlotte teacher’s suit against Catholic Diocese likely to be delayed

Gay teacher sues Charlotte Catholic and diocese Former teacher of year at Charlotte Catholic High, Lonnie Billard says he lost his last job as a substitute with the school after a 2014 Facebook post announcing his wedding plans to his longtime male partner.

A gay substitute teacher’s lawsuit against the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte is likely to be put on hold until the Supreme Court can decide a question at the heart of his case: Was his firing a form of discrimination?

Lonnie Billard, a former teacher of the year at Charlotte Catholic High, lost his substitute’s job after he announced his 2014 engagement to his longtime male partner on Facebook. He sued, charging discrimination by the school and Catholic leaders in Charlotte.





Lawyers for Billard and the diocese, which oversees the high school, asked a district judge on Friday to decline from ruling on Billard’s case until the nation’s highest court can rule on a landmark case about sexual orientation and employment.

On Monday, the Supreme Court announced it would decide whether federal workplace discrimination under the Civil Rights Act of 1964 also protects gay and transgender people, taking up three cases on the matter.

