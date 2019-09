News A rare ‘creature of the night’ born in North Carolina is one of only 25 in the U.S. September 26, 2019 07:13 PM

A lemur recently born in North Carolina is one of only 25 Aye-ayes in the country. As “creatures of the night,” technicians at the Lemur Center name them after witches and ghouls — like Game of Thrones’ Melisandre.