Wells Fargo apologizes to angry customers over mobile, ATM deposit problems

Wells Fargo issued an apology Friday to customers for problems with mobile and ATM transactions, as the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets received complaints on social media about difficulties making deposits and other issues.

The bank declined to comment beyond a statement that said some customers were experiencing “issues with certain types of transactions today.” Wells said it was working hard to resolve the matter quickly.

On Twitter, customers complained that they were unable to deposit checks using Wells’ mobile-banking app. Other customers complained of issues making deposits at automated teller machines.





“I’m really bout to throw hands with @WellsFargo,” one person tweeted. “I deposited my check today but it’s not showing up in my transactions.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“When will mobile deposit be fixed?!” another person wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been trying to deposit my paycheck all day.”

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with certain types of transactions. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@Ask_WellsFargo) July 27, 2018

@Ask_WellsFargo when will ur mobile deposit be fixed ? — Carle (@AlexisNicole_18) July 27, 2018

So please tell me why all the ATM’s here at Wells Fargo aren’t working lol — Erika Concepcion (@_rikkaa_) July 27, 2018

@Ask_WellsFargo do you know approximately when your mobile deposit will be fixed? Really need the money from this check by tomorrow #TooBrokeForTheseProblems — Amoré Buonopane (@coffee4mermaids) July 27, 2018

It’s not the first such apology the bank, which has a large presence in Charlotte, has had to issue this year.

In January, the bank apologized after some customers’ bank accounts were wiped out, and in some cases overdrawn, when automatic bill pay setups paid their bills two times.