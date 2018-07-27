Wells Fargo apologizes to angry customers over mobile, ATM deposit problems

Wells Fargo issued an apology Friday to customers for problems with mobile and ATM transactions, as the fourth-largest U.S. bank by assets received complaints on social media about difficulties making deposits and other issues.
The bank declined to comment beyond a statement that said some customers were experiencing “issues with certain types of transactions today.” Wells said it was working hard to resolve the matter quickly.
On Twitter, customers complained that they were unable to deposit checks using Wells’ mobile-banking app. Other customers complained of issues making deposits at automated teller machines.
“I’m really bout to throw hands with @WellsFargo,” one person tweeted. “I deposited my check today but it’s not showing up in my transactions.”
“When will mobile deposit be fixed?!” another person wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been trying to deposit my paycheck all day.”
It’s not the first such apology the bank, which has a large presence in Charlotte, has had to issue this year.
In January, the bank apologized after some customers’ bank accounts were wiped out, and in some cases overdrawn, when automatic bill pay setups paid their bills two times.
