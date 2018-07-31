Blue Cross proposes to lower NC Obamacare rates for the first time

Many Affordable Care Act health plan participants in North Carolina could see their insurance get cheaper.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina said Tuesday it requested an average 4.1 percent decrease among ACA plans, also known as Obamacare, that are offered to individuals. The N.C. Department of Insurance will need to approve rate changes.
Blue Cross NC also announced it will be reducing premiums in Charlotte and Gastonia. The company did not immediately say how much that reduction will be. Blue Local with Atrium Health and Blue Value with Novant and Caromont will continue to be offered, the company said.
Blue Cross is the only insurance provider to offer such plans in all 100 N.C. counties and serves 475,000 ACA customers in the state, according to the insurer.
About 10 percent of ACA consumers in North Carolina do not get a federal subsidy and have to pay the full premium of the health plan.
“This is the first individual market rate decrease in Blue Cross NC history and will benefit people across North Carolina. We’re moving in the right direction, but even with a lower rate, premiums are still too high – particularly for those who don’t get a subsidy,” said Patrick Conway, president and CEO of Blue Cross NC.
This is the first time the company has requested a rate decrease on the plans it offers on the federal market since Obamacare went into effect in 2014. It’s also the first time the insurer has requested a rate reduction for individual plans in more than 25 years.
Last year, North Carolina approved a 14.1 percent average premium increase for Blue Cross and Blue Shield ACA health plans.
Health plans will not be mandatory in 2019. That’s because the GOP tax reform legislation, signed by President Donald Trump signed last year repealed the Affordable Care Act’s individual health insurance mandate.
The (Raleigh) News & Observer contributed.
Comments