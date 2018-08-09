Here’s a first look at the health clinic Michael Jordan’s money is paying for

Novant Health revealed this week the designs of a Charlotte health clinic that is being paid for with a $7 million donation from Hornets owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Jordan made the donation last year to help improve low-income Charlotte residents’ access to health care.

Novant Health provided a first look at the Freedom Drive clinic, made possible with that money. A second clinic is planned for Brightwalk on Statesville Avenue.





The two facilities aim to target some of the poorest areas in Charlotte which lack health providers. The clinics will target a crescent-shaped region, hugging roughly an area north of uptown’s skyscrapers, home to some of the city’s densest concentrations of poverty.

A rendering of the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic has a stone exterior with large windows around the entrance. The clinic will be at 3149 Freedom Drive. The patient rooms will also have windows to let in natural light, but wooden panels will protect privacy.





The clinic will have 12 patient rooms and was designed by Charlotte architecture firm Neighboring Concepts. The 7,400-square-foot facility is expected to open in the third quarter of 2019.

Services at the facility will be focused on physical, dental and behavioral health, according to Novant officials. The Brightwalk clinic is expected to open by late 2020.

Novant pediatric cardiologist Bill Hammill said that the Freedom Drive area needs eight pediatric providers and there are none there now. For adult health providers, Freedom Drive needs four more than the 11 it currently has.

In Brightwalk there is a need for three pediatricians and there are zero, Hammill said. Brightwalk also has no adult providers and needs five.





If residents have questions or comments about the facilities they can be sent to communitybenefit@novanthealth.org.

Jordan, 55, grew up in Wilmington and attended UNC-Chapel Hill. He primarily lives in Florida but has two homes in the Charlotte area – a condominium in uptown Charlotte and an estate on Lake Norman.





When Jordan announced the donation last October, he said he was proud to partner with Novant “to bring critical health services to under-served areas of Charlotte and the thousands of North Carolinians with limited access to health care.”

Jordan said he hoped the clinics “will help provide a brighter and healthier future for the children and families they serve.”