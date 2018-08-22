Under new CEO, Lowe’s outlines plans for improvement and reports mixed results

In the first report of its financial health under a new CEO Wednesday, Lowe’s laid out a number of measures it plans to take to improve its business, including cutting down on inventory, selling a California chain it operates and naming another new top executive.
Lowe’s announced stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings, but its shares fell in early trading Wednesday as same-store sales, a key measure of a retailer’s health, fell short of expectations.
In a surprising announcement, the Mooresville-based chain said it is exiting its Orchard Supply Hardware business, which the company bought in 2013 for $205 million, in order “focus on its core home improvement business.” Lowe’s said it will close all 99 Orchard Supply Hardware stores — all of which are in California, Oregon and Florida — as well as a distribution center by the end of the year.
In a separate announcement Wednesday, Lowe’s said that CVS Health Chief Financial Officer David Denton will become its new chief financial officer as soon as CVS’ acquisition of Aetna closes later this year.
Lowe’s quarterly earnings report Wednesday caps off an eventful past several months for the local home improvement retailer.
Marvin Ellison, former CEO of J.C. Penney, took over the top post at Lowe’s in July. He replaced Robert Niblock, who announced his decision to retire in March after 25 years with the company, including about 13 as CEO.
This summer, Ellison announced a major shakeup in Lowe’s executive ranks. A number of positions, including chief operating officer and chief customer officer, were eliminated, and responsibilities formerly under these jobs were assumed by new senior leaders who report directly to Ellison.
For the second quarter, Lowe’s said Wednesday that net income was $1.52 billion, up from $1.42 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Lowe’s said adjusted for certain items, earnings per share surged 31.8 percent for the quarter to $2.07 a share, topping the forecast of analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research by 5 cents.
Sales for the quarter were $20.89 billion, up 7.1 percent from the same period in 2017, Lowe’s said. Same-store sales, a key measure of a retailer’s health that refer to sales at stores open at least one year, rose 5.2 percent, below the Wall Street estimate of 5.3 percent.
The company will “aggressively rationalize store inventory,” which includes cutting back on lower-performing goods and investing in fast-selling items, CEO Ellison said in a statement.
“We are committed to driving even stronger performance in the future by sharpening our focus on retail fundamentals and by limiting any projects and initiatives that take us away from our core mission of being a great omni-channel home improvement retailer,” Ellison said.
For the year, Lowe’s said it expects to earn $4.50 to $4.60 per share, which falls short of the guidance of analysts who expected $5.40 to $5.50 per share. Lowe’s shares were down about 3.4 percent in early trading to $96.11.
“While the stock may trade off initially, we believe this is a scenario that had been anticipated, and ultimately reflects a move in the right direction as the company exits a non-core business line and works to rationalize its core Lowe’s store inventory,” Credit Suisse analyst Seth Sigman said in a research note.
Lowe’s earnings announcement Wednesday comes on the heels of a strong report last week from its larger rival, Atlanta-based Home Depot.
Last week, Home Depot reported second-quarter earnings that handily exceeded Wall Street expectations, thanks in part to purchases of big-ticket items like appliances. That was a bounce back from the start of the year, when sales lagged as bad weather stalled construction projects. Home Depot said that same-store sales surged 8 percent during the quarter.
The Associated Press contributed.
