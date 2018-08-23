This big Charlotte company just named a new president

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, the largest Coke bottler in the U.S., on Thursday named a new president at the Charlotte-based company.
The publicly traded firm, whose headquarters are near SouthPark mall, said it appointed David Katz to the role. He also was named its chief operating officer. Katz replaces Henry Flint, who is stepping down from the positions effective Dec. 31.
Across its U.S. footprint, the bottling company says it employs more than 16,000 people, including about 2,000 in Charlotte.
Katz, who became chief financial officer in January, has also been appointed to the company’s board, Coca-Cola Bottling said. He joined the company in 2013.
Flint, who has held his positions since 2012, will remain a member of Coca-Cola Bottling’s board and a company officer.
J. Frank Harrison will remain chairman and CEO.
The company, which was launched in 1902, makes, sells and distributes Coca-Cola products and other beverages across 14 states and the District of Columbia.
Locally, its operations include a production facility in north Charlotte, near Brookshire Boulevard. Products made and bottled there include Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Dasani and Fanta, the company said.
Elsewhere in Charlotte, the company has a call center and its transportation arm, Red Classic.
