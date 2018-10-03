The YMCA, county want your ideas for the future of 20 acres in west Charlotte

You have three upcoming opportunities to weigh in on how 20 acres in west Charlotte should be developed.
Mecklenburg County and the YMCA of Greater Charlotte are partnering on the project, at West Boulevard and Donald Ross Road, next to the Stratford Richardson YMCA.
Potential uses include expanding the West Boulevard library branch and building mixed-income housing and commercial space, according to a news release.
The YMCA branch, opened in 2007, “would also undergo a number of planned enhancements as part of the development,” the release said.
“We are excited to explore the potential of creating an integrated campus where multiple partners come together to build upon a strong foundation of service to the West Boulevard corridor,” Todd Tibbits, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, said in the release.
The meetings will be held at the Stratford Richardson YMCA on:
- Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.
- Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.
- Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
Reserve limited free childcare during the meetings at http://bit.ly/YMCACommunityEventatSR.
A livestream of the first and last meetings will be available at http://bit.ly/meckcountylivestream.
