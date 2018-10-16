Atrium Health plans to build a new hospital in the Charlotte region

Charlotte’s two
Atrium Health said Tuesday it is seeking to build a new hospital in western Union County, a project it estimates to be completed in early 2022.
The Charlotte-based hospital system is awaiting approval for the facility from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, with which it filed an application on Monday. The campus would be at Independence Boulevard and Stallings Road in Stallings, Atrium said in a press release.
That’s a fast-growing area of Union County near the Mecklenburg County line.
The campus would be an extension of the system’s existing hospital in Monroe, Atrium said, and is part of the system’s “continuing efforts to address the accelerated community growth seen in this area.”
Atrium Health Union West would be an approximately 150,000-square-foot facility and include 40 licensed acute care beds; six labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms; four intensive care units; 10 emergency department bays; two operating rooms; and a helipad, according to a webpage for the proposed hospital.
In addition to the hospital, Atrium said it plans to build a 40,000-square-foot medical office building at the site to house physician practices, including cardiology, oncology, obstetrics, pulmonology, surgery, pediatric specialties and internal medicine.
It would enlarge the biggest hospital system in the Carolinas. Across the metro area, Atrium already owns five hospitals in Mecklenburg County and seven outside the county. It also manages or has affiliations with hospitals across the Carolinas.
This year, Atrium changed its name from Carolinas HealthCare System, a reflection of its growing footprint and push to get bigger.
In February, it announced plans to combine with Georgia-based health care system Navicent. And in March, a proposed combination with Chapel Hill’s UNC Health Care fell apart over questions about control of the joined system.
Before building the hospital, Atrium must obtain what is known as a certificate of need from the state health department. A department spokesman said the regulatory agency typically doesn’t comment on the applications.
In the Charlotte metro area, Atrium’s biggest rival is Winton-Salem-based Novant. Both systems are privately owned.
The new hospital would likely compete with a hospital Novant opened this month in Mint Hill, about 10 miles north of Stallings. Novant has said that facility will have 46 beds and offer emergency, women’s health and other services.
