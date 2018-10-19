Charlotte Hornets unveil newly remodeled restaurant. Check out what’s new

The Charlotte Hornets this week unveiled a newly redesigned restaurant on the lower level at the Spectrum Center.
The 10,154 square-foot restaurant, called “Flight Deck,” was formerly known as the FrontCourt Club. It now includes a staircase connecting the Founders and Suite levels, a private dining room and lounge-style seating overlooking the court, the team said in a statement Friday.
The restaurant also includes new furniture and a new configuration of the chef’s table and buffet that allows fans to watch their food being prepared.
The restaurant remodel is the final project in a planned phase of renovations of the arena Charlotte City Council members agreed to spend $33.5 million on in 2014. Other recent parts of the renovation include the relocation of the fan shop and the box office.
One of the biggest components of the restaurant remodel was the 1,475-square-foot private dining room, which can be rented out for meetings or private parties at any time, the team said. The room includes IT, video and audio capabilities including a large projection screen and two 65” TVs.
For the restaurant’s renovation, the Hornets said they worked with the City of Charlotte’s Special Projects Division, which also handles the construction and renovation of existing city buildings such as the Spectrum Center. Also included in the renovation was project manager AECOM, architectural firm LS3P and Rodgers Builders, which handled construction.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the NBA in Charlotte. This summer, the team announced a number of nostalgic ways to commemorate. One of those ways is by hosting a number of “classic nights,” when Hornets players will wear their popular throwback pinstriped jerseys.
Also on those nights, the team will honor popular Hornets stars from the team’s early years, including Alonzo Mourning, Glenn Rice, Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues and Dell Curry. Capping off the team’s anniversary, Charlotte will host the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in February.
The Hornets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 113-112 in their first home game of the season Wednesday.
