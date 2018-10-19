Watch as implosion levels remains of old Buck power plant in Salisbury, NC

Thanks to nearly 300 charges of explosives, Buck Steam Station was decommissioned Oct. 19 when the final four units of the coal-fired generating station in Salisbury, N.C., were imploded. The plant began operations in 1926.
