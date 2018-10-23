Charlotte No. 1 for tech jobs? Why this study places the Queen City on top.

Charlotte was named number one among cities that have the best quality of life and job opportunities for information technology professionals, according to an IT association’s rankings.
CompTIA looked at 20 metro areas over a year and ranked those cities based on factors including cost of living and open IT positions.
Three N.C. cities made the ranking with Raleigh checking in at No. 2 and Durham-Chapel Hill taking the 15 spot.
According to CompTIA, Charlotte has:
- An $87,755 median IT professional salary.
- Nearly 45,000 IT jobs posted from August 2017 to July 2018
- An 11 percent job growth expected over the next five years
A cost of living that is about 1 percent lower than the national average
IT workers can make good salaries in Charlotte, but the cost of living is also attractive, said Charlotte Chamber President Bob Morgan.
Morgan also noted the IT sector in Charlotte has grown. About 55,000 people work in tech jobs in Charlotte, up 59 percent since 2012, Morgan said, citing a national CBRE study.
That growth begins with Charlotte’s banks, he said. It is also driven by companies locating their headquarters in Charlotte such as Duke Energy and Lowe’s.
In addition there are also tech companies with a large presence in Charlotte, including IBM and Accenture
“There’s just a lot of activity happening in the tech field in this economy,” Morgan said.
