Hugh McColl’s firm just acquired a catering company. It already has expansion plans.

The Charlotte-based private equity firm co-founded by former Bank of America CEO Hugh McColl has acquired Best Impressions, a catering company started in Charlotte in 1989.
In a statement Thursday, Falfurrias Capital Partners said its investment in Best Impressions is allowing the caterer to expand into Charleston by acquiring Duvall Catering & Events, “with the goal of building a regional network of premium caterers across the Southeast.”
Terms of the Best Impressions and Duvall deal were not disclosed.
As part of the deal, Best Impressions founder Dave Byron will become CEO of the combined catering businesses.
“All of our clients need to know that nothing is going to change and that we are as committed as ever to providing the best food, experience and overall satisfaction for our customers and staff.”
Best Impressions operates three divisions: Best Impressions Caterers, Byron’s South End and The Grill & Picnic Company, according to its website. The company provides catering to weddings, corporate functions and other social gatherings. It’s also the catering provider for Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens.
Falfurrias founding partner Marc Oken said Falfurrias plans to grow its regional catering footprint.
“Our regional growth strategy for Best Impressions is based on our conviction that other top caterers across the Southeast can benefit from the experience and expertise of Dave and his team, as well as the operational and financial support of Falfurrias Capital,” Oken said.
