Bank of America executive credited with helping bank after financial crisis dies

Bank of America executive Terrence Laughlin, who headed global wealth and investment management, has died, the bank announced Friday.

“Terry was a builder and a problem solver, and one of the finest individuals I’ve had the privilege to know and work alongside,” chief executive officer Brian Moynihan said in a news release.

Laughlin, who was 63, helped Bank of America recover from the financial crisis and recently expand Bank of America’s presence in Pittsburgh, Moynihan said.

Laughlin replaced David Darnell as head of global wealth and investment management three years ago.

Moynihan brought Laughlin, a former FleetBoston Financial colleague, to Bank of America in 2011 to help clean up mortgage-related problems inherited from the bank’s Countrywide Financial acquisition, The Charlotte Observer reported in 2015.